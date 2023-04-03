SANCOCHO Announces Second Extension of Off-Broadway Run

The Off-Broadway Premiere of Sancocho is extending its limited engagement again, through Sunday, April 23, 2023. The new play by Christin Eve Cato (The Good Cop, DUAF 2022) and directed by Rebecca Martinez (Miss You Like Hell; Theatre for One: Here We Are), is now playing at WP Theater (2162 Broadway) and was originally scheduled to conclude its run on April 9th.

Simmering between two Puerto Rican sisters is a family tension that finally comes to a boil. Forced to confront the reality of their father's rapidly declining health, Renata and Caridad clash over cultural divides, unearth old wounds, and reveal long-buried secrets. As Caridad's Sancocho bubbles on the stove, will the two sisters reconcile their past resentments to face their uncertain futures - together?

Sancocho stars Zuleyma Guevara (Bruise & Thorn, "Gotham") and Shirley Rumierk (Good Person, "Manifest," "Rise") as Caridad and Renata, respectively. Upon the play's opening, the production was praised as "succulent" by The New York Times, which urged audiences to "try the play's recipes: for forgiveness, for love. Sancocho, with the stew as its central metaphor, is a meditation on inheritance and family, how its members might eat and celebrate together, but suffer apart. With savory scents, sights, hand towels with a weave you can practically feel . . . this attention to detail is the best." TheaterMania described the play as "riveting and delightful! Under the sensitive, detail-oriented direction of Rebecca Martinez, the two actors convey an authentic sisterly bond that illuminates their cultural divergence."

Sancocho features scenic design by Raul Abrego (Princeton University's Adamandi, Ain't Misbehavin'), costume design by Harry Nadal (Miss You Like Hell, Porgy & Bess), lighting design by María-Cristina Fusté (Jagged Little Pill, Songs About Trains), and sound design by Germán Martinez (Into The Woods, Ohio State Murders), production stage management by E Sara Barnes (Jersey Boys, Broadway Bounty Hunter). Casting by Kelly Gillespie, C.S.A.

Sancocho was first produced by Vision Latino Theatre Company in October 2022, as part of Destinos, the fifth annual Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. The Chicago Tribune hailed the production as "inspirational" and "a multi-sensory experience...two strong [sisters] have the hard conversations, face down their generational trauma and find a path forward toward healing. The stew that they prepare throughout the evening serves as a metaphor for this process, as ingredients are sliced and crushed to create a meal 'healing to the soul.'" The Chicago Reader described the show as "rich family fare. Named for a type of beef stew, Sancocho highlights the significance of familia for the best or otherwise. The dialogue melds between English and Spanish sweetly as the Sancocho literally simmers on the stove. The scent made me long to return to Puerto Rico to devour más mofongo y tostones." Originally developed at Latinx Playwrights Circle's developmental programs, the play has also been selected as a featured play on #NewPlayExchange and developed at Ingenio Festival & Playwrights Center Core Apprentice Workshop.

Tickets are now available atClick HereClick Here. The ticket range is $39-$89. The regular performance schedule is Tuesday - Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm.