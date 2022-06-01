Russell Jordan & More to Star in New York Premiere of A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE at The Tank

The New York Premiere of the Broadway World Award-winning play A Black and White Cookie, written by Gary Morgenstein and directed by Marcello Rollando, will be presented at The Tank Theater (312 West 36th Street New York, NY 10018), July 9-24. Performances will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 9:30pm, Sunday, July 10 at 7pm, Thursday, July 14 at 9:30pm, Friday, July 15 at 7pm, Sunday, July 17 at 7pm, Thursday, July 21 at 9:30pm, Friday, July 22 at 7pm, and Sunday, July 24 at 7pm. Tickets ($15-$25) are available for advance purchase at www.thetanknyc.org. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.



Harold Wilson, a gruff, conservative Black man in his late 60s, finally re-opens his New York City newsstand following the pandemic lockdown. But an exorbitant rent increase forces him to close after 30 years and reluctantly retire to Florida with his niece Carol. Enter Albie Sands, an eccentric 1960s Jewish radical, who persuades Harold to fight the landlord. Overcoming their differences, Harold and Albie form an unlikely yet powerful friendship which shows there is more that unites us than divides us.



The cast will feature Russell Jordan (2020 Helen Hayes Outstanding Performer Award-nominee for Vivian's Music, 1969), J. Dolan Byrnes (two-time Planet Connections Theatre Festivity Outstanding Actor Award-winner for what do you mean and When The Party's Over), Roslyn Seale (National Tour of The Color Purple), Marina Rebecca Chan (Producer, Asian Americans in Theatre: Art and Activism series at Asia Society/Barnard College), and Matt Provenza (Hallmark Channel's A Spectacular Christmas).

The World Premiere of A Black and White Cookie at Theater for the New City, scheduled for March 2022, was canceled by Covid. The play went on to premiere in October 2021 at the Silver Spring Stage in Washington, DC where sold-out performances won Broadway World regional awards for Best Play and Best Actor, among 11 nominations. MD Theater Guide said "A Black and White Cookie was a sweet treat with a New York flavor." DC Metro Theater Arts named it a 2021 staff favorite.