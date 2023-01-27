Roundabout Now Accepting Applications for Directing Fellowship and Directors Group

Roundabout Theatre Company is now accepting applications for two of the institution's signature Artists-in-Residence programs: the Roundabout Directing Fellowship and the Leon Levy Foundation Roundabout Directors Group. The deadline for applications is Thursday, March 16 at 11:59pm (ET). Applicants may apply for one or both programs. For more information and to submit an application, please visit LINK.

An online Information Session for both programs will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:00pm (ET). To register, please visit here to receive the Zoom link. Interested applicants who are unable to attend the Information Session can e-mail DirectingPrograms@roundabouttheatre.org with any questions.

The Roundabout Directing Fellowship was launched in 2017 to provide development opportunities, resources, and career assistance to early career directors in the American Theatre. The Fellowship was created specifically to foster new relationships with, and to create a launchpad for, artists who have traditionally been denied equitable opportunities in the theatre industry. Past Fellows have gone on to direct off-Broadway, regionally, and at academic institutions around the country. They have served as associate directors on and off Broadway and have taken further steps in their freelance careers after deepening their networks through the Fellowship.

Previous Directing Fellows include Sivan Battat, current Associate Artistic Director at Noor Theatre and director of Layalina at Goodman Theatre; director of last season's Exception to the Rule and Roundabout Resident Director Miranda Haymon; and Roundabout Associate Artist and Associate Director of the A Soldier's Play tour, Cristina Angeles.

Launched in 2019, the Leon Levy Foundation Roundabout Directors Group (RDG) was created to provide an artistic community for directors at similar stages of their careers, fostering camaraderie, lateral mentorship, access to expanded professional networks, and insight into the workings of a large not-for-profit institution. The RDG cohort meets monthly with established artists to offer mentorship and workshops on topics such as: transitioning from assisting to directing, directing for TV/Film, understanding SDC, self-producing, finding representation, and more. Most importantly, RDG serves as a connection point to find community between colleagues with the hope that our members leave RDG with a larger circle of industry connections, knowledge, and a close group of peers.

Previous members of Leon Levy Roundabout Directors Group include Danilo Gambini, who is Associate Artistic Director at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater; Miranda Cornell, a 2022-2023 2050 Artistic Fellow at New York Theatre Workshop; and Ryan Dobrin, the Associate Director on New York Theatre Workshop's recent production of Merrily We Roll Along.

Support for the Directors Group and all of Roundabout's Artists in Residence programming is generously provided by the Leon Levy Foundation.

The Leon Levy Foundation, founded in 2004, is a private foundation created from Leon Levy's Estate by his wife and Founding Trustee, Shelby White. The Foundation continues Leon Levy's philanthropic legacy and builds on his vision. Since its inception, the Foundation has made grants totaling over $400 million.

The Leon Levy Foundation supports the preservation, understanding and expansion of knowledge in the Ancient World, Arts and Humanities, Nature and Gardens, Neuroscience, Human Rights and Jewish culture.

Roundabout has been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company's social justice progress and timeline at www.roundabouttheatre.org/socialjustice

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals and new works on its five stages: Broadway's American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

Roundabout's current and upcoming productions include: The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein; and Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams.

For more information visit: www.roundabouttheatre.org