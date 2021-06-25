Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy Now Accepting Applicants for Summer Musical Theatre Intensive

Amas Musical Theatre is accepting a limited number of applicants for its Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy "Summer Teen Academy 2021 Musical Theatre Intensive" for students ages 12-18 to be held this summer from July 27-August 12. The classes will be held in person on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 9:45am to 3:00pm in the company's new, fully ventilated studio in the heart of Times Square (630 Ninth Avenue - between 44th & 45th Streets). A qualified team of instructors - Christopher Scott (Acting), Monica Johnson (Dance) and Chris Lavely (Voice) will immerse the students in singing, dancing and acting, while enhancing and strengthening their artistic skills.

The classes will be comprised of instruction in voice, acting and dance. The voice studio will help students find their own unique voice by exploring musical theatre songs using good vocal technique. They will learn how to bring storytelling and musicianship to a song. Acting classes will help students hone their acting skills by exploring imaginary circumstances, examing character, relationships and objectives through monologues, scene work, and acting excercises. Finally, dance classes will feature ballet barre, jazz warm-ups, dancercise fitness, tap basics and theatre style jazz. It will be both an instructive - and fun time!

The fee is $600 and scholarships are available. No prior experience is necessary. Registration is at www.amasmusical.org.

The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy (formerly the "Eubie Blake Youth Theatre"), named after the famed actress Rosetta LeNoire, has been in continuous operation since the 1970s. Students from all over the Metropolitan area receive training in the performing arts from established theatre professionals. Classes include acting technique, dance and movement, and music, including theory, training and vocal technique. The Academy has been featured in The New York Times, The New York Post, and on "NY1." Theatre critic and former Drama Desk Committee Chair Peter Filichia called The Academy's production of Hello Dolly! the "Best Musical Revival of the New Season." The New York Times hailed "the Academy production of "Virtual Families" as a "spirited revival...that displayed the triple-threat talents of a teenaged multicultural ensemble..." Many Academy alumni go on to performing careers on Broadway and in theatres across America, and in film and television. Alumni of the Academy include, Briana Carlson-Goodman (Les Misérables), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma), and Brett Sturgis (On Your Feet).

Christopher Scott (Director/Acting Instructor) is an Artistic Associate with Amas Musical Theatre where he has directed Academy shows for 26 years, including Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, and the virtual Into the Woods. NYC work includes: The Glass Menagerie, Aristophanes' Lysistrata, Sophocles' and Anouilh's Antigone, Hedda Gabler, Medea and Zoo Story, and In the Blood (Baruch), The Morons by Dan McCormick (Jury Award nomination Best Director, First Irish Festival), Years of Sky (59E59), and Barbara Suter's Best Night Ever, and shows for Theatreworks/USA among others. Member Playwright/Director's Workshop at The Actors Studio. As a teacher Christopher has been on the faculty of NYU/CAP21, Baruch College and the Michael Howard Studio. Graduate of Boston Conservatory.

Monica Celeste Johnson (Choreographer/Dance Instructor) celebrates her 26th year with The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. She serves as dance instructor for the Mount Vernon City School District and is the ballet instructor for ages 7-14 at Artistry Performing Arts Center at her family's dance studio in West Hempstead. Monica also choreographs for Mindbuilders pre-professional dance company. As a performer she as performed at the Apollo as co-host and choreographer for Amateur Night "Live" and completed a 25-city tour. She performed in Forum with Nipsey Russell, Off-Broadway in The Wiz and Long Tongues and has been on tour with many recording artists and on television, film, videos and "live" performances. Monica is a graduate of City College New York earning her BFA in the Leonard Davis Performing Arts Program in Harlem.

Chris Lavely (Academy Instructor/Music) hails from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Miami School of Music. He is the owner T.N.T. Music Services (Theatrical Notation & Transcription) which provides transcription and arranging services for the Musical Theatre including Broadway (Something Rotten!) and Off Broadway. He has conducted dozens of professional productions in Los Angeles and was Resident Conductor of Utah Musical Theatre for four seasons. As a performer, Chris has performed regionally (Annie, Little Shop Of Horrors, Pirates Of Penzance, Camelot, Jacques Brel...) and Off-Broadway (The Fantasticks!). Chris is lucky to have worked with Burt Reynolds, Charles Nelson Reilly, Alice Ghostley, Dom Deluise, Marilyn McCoo, Linda Purl, and Piper Laurie. Chris has also performed his Cabaret show, If I Sing, at the Cinegrill in Los Angeles.