Roger Q. Mason to Present New Play HIDE AND HIDE as Part of Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival in October

Fresh off the critically-acclaimed world premiere of Lavender Men in Los Angeles, Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will return to New York with a special public reading of their newest play Hide and Hide, presented as part of the Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) on Wednesday, October 12 at 7pm. Complimentary tickets can be reserved at www.bfany.org/theatre-row/. The reading will be directed by é boylan with dramaturgy by Gaven Trinidad. The cast will feature Han Van Sciver (they/them) and Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan (they/them).

Mason's play Hide and Hide is a Homeric critique of the American Dream. Constanza is a recent Filipina immigrant who moved from Marcos' Philippines to America in search of the dream she saw in the movies. Billy is a white gay male rent boy who escaped from a Christian conversion camp where something terrible happened. Their lives collide in 1980 Los Angeles.

Black Filipinx playwright Roger Q. Mason was recently acclaimed "a daring theatrical talent" by Charles McNulty of the Los Angeles Times and "a major voice in the theatrical vanguard" by TheaterMania. The Brooklyn Rail said Mason is "quickly becoming one of the most significant playwrights of the decade."

(Playwright - they/them) is a writer and performer who uses the lens of history to disrupt the biases that divide rather than unite us. Their playwriting has been seen on Broadway (Circle in the Square Reading Series); Off and Off-Off-Broadway; and regionally. Mason's world premiere of Lavender Men was lauded by the Los Angeles Times as "evoking the mingled visions of Suzan-Lori Parks, Jeremy O. Harris and Michael R. Jackson." As a filmmaker, Mason has been recognized by the British Film Institute, Lonely Wolf International Film Festival, SCAD Film Festival, AT&T Film Award and Atlanta International Film Festival. Their films have screened in the US, UK, Poland, Brazil, and Asia. Mason holds degrees from Princeton University, Middlebury College, and Northwestern University. They are a member of the Dramatists Guild of America, Page 73's Interstate 73 Writers Group, and Primary Stages Writing Cohort; the co-host of Sister Roger's Gayborhood podcast; the host of This Way Out Radio's Queerly Yours: Portraits in Courage; and lead mentor of the Shay Foundation Fellowship and the New Visions Fellowship. Instagram: @rogerq.mason

é boylan

(Director - they/them) is a NYC based director, creator, and composer developing new work towards trans liberation. Past selected honors include: 2019 Trans Lab Fellow, 2019-20 MTC Directing Fellow, 2020 NAMT Musical Challenge Award, 2021 JMF Songwriter, 2021 Prospect MT Lab Commission, 2022 MTFxR Garage Artist. Currently, é serves as a member of Roundabout Theatre Company's Directors Group and Musical Theatre Factory's Makers Cohort II, as well as a Resident Playwright at Lincoln Center Theater. www.eboylan.com

Gaven Trinidad

(Dramaturg - they/he/siya) is a Filipinx American director-dramaturg-playwright. Their artistic work examines the intersections of social justice, race, immigration, queerness, mental health, and community. They have worked as an artist and/or as an arts administrator at 2nd Stage, The Juilliard Drama Division, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, IAMA Theatre, and National Queer Theater. Their first play Learning How to Read by Moonlight was recognized as 2021 Bay Area Playwrights Festival Finalist. TCG 2021 Rising Leaders of Color; Orchard Project Greenhouse Lab Cohort Member 22-23; New York Theatre Workshop's Community Engagement Associate and Leviathan Lab's dramaturg-in-residence. They live with Bipolar Disorder 1, and they advocate for more empathetic representations and practices in regard to mental health and care on and off-stage. www.gaventrinidadtheatre.com

Coinciding with LGBTQ+ History Month and National Coming Out Day, Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival will bring together seven teams of TNB2S+ playwrights, directors, dramaturgs, stage managers, and performers (yes, even in roles written for cis folx!) to develop and showcase work created by and for a wide range of voices within the TNB2S+ community. TNB2S+ artists have long been misrepresented and underpaid for their work in the American theatre. Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival is a space for over 100 TNB2S+ artists to reclaim their stories and artistic liberty.

For more informtaion visit: www.btb-nyc.com