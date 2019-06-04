Rita Rudner Returns to the NYC Stage in the Premiere of TWO'S A CROWD

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director) is welcoming the comedy icon Rita Rudner in the NYC premiere of TWO'S A CROWD, with a book by Ms. Rudner and Martin Bergman, music and lyrics by Jason Feddy, and direction by Mr. Bergman. Produced by Impro Theatre in association with Ritmar Productions, Inc., TWO'S A CROWD begins performances on Saturday, July 13 for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 25. Press Opening is Sunday, July 21 at 2 PM. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7 PM; Saturday at 2 PM & 7 PM; and Sunday at 2 PM. Please note there is an added performance on Sunday, July 14 at 7 PM. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org. The running time is 85 minutes, no intermission.



They say opposites attract. They haven't met Tom and Wendy. Forced together by a computer error, freewheeling Tom and uptight Wendy do their best to ruin each other's vacations. But the bright lights of Vegas might just convince them to take a chance on the happiness they both gave up on long ago.



Ground-breaking comedy icon Rita Rudner returns to the NY stage to star in this light-hearted musical comedy that is a perfect summer confection. She is joined onstage by Kelly Holden Bashar (Fargo on FX), Brian Lohmann (Off Broadway's Lifegame), and Robert Yacko (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and The Price at the Mark Taper Forum).



The set and lighting design team is by Tessa Bookwalter and sound design is by Jonathan Burke of Jabworks. The production stage manager is John Concannon.







