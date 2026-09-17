Riley Elton Mccarthy's IVORIES to be Presented at East Village Basement

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After an Off-West run, Ivories, written by Riley Elton McCarthy, will make its New York premiere November 6 - 22 at East Village Basement. The official opening is Monday, November 9. Starring John Yi , the darkly comic horror play follows a young couple who suddenly inherit a dying relative's home and discover what may be lurking below. Evan Michael Woods directs the production, which follows a successful Texas regional premiere.

In Ivories, prodigal playwright Sloane is summoned back to her childhood home to care for her grandmother, whose severe dementia has left the family estate in their hands. Accompanied by her botanist husband Gwyn, Sloane attempts to settle into a new routine and begin the painful work of sorting through her grandmother's belongings. When Gwyn's childhood best friend Beckham arrives to help settle the estate, the reunion initially offers Sloane a welcome connection to the life they left behind. But as the three uncover secrets hidden throughout the house, long-buried memories and childhood trauma begin to resurface. Beneath the floorboards and within Sloane's own fractured memories, something is waiting.

The cast of Ivories features Christine Carmela as Sloane, Noah Pyzik (Our Town) as Gwyn, John Yi (The Rocky Horror Show, KPOP) as Beckham, and Aster Drewe (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme and Pass Over) as The Neighbor; Hope Johansen understudies The Neighbor and Sloane, and Edson Montenegro understudies Gwyn and Beckham.

The creative team includes Leah Mazur (set design), Verity Johnson (costume design), Brandon Kizoloz (sound design), Jociel Tambone (lighting design), Emmarose Campbell (props and associate set), Hope Johansen (associate director) and Madie Winningham(stage management). Ivories is produced by Method In Madness Co, Spencer Sher, and Carolina Hurtado.

Ivories is hosting an “Industry Night” on Monday, November 16 at 7:30 PM where all tickets will be $25. Tickets to this performance will be released at a later date.

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