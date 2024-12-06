Richard Maltby, Jr. And David Shire's ABOUT TIME to Have Industry Concert Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out of the Box Theatrics will present three industry concert presentations of About Time, the final installment in the Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever song trilogy, featuring lyrics by Tony Award winner Richard Maltby, Jr. (Ain't Misbehavin', Baby) and music by Academy and Grammy Award winner David Shire (Film: Saturday Night Fever, Norma Rae, Broadway: Baby, Big).



At first, they were Starting Here, Starting Now. After a few years they were Closer Than Ever and now decades on, Maltby and Shire complete the trilogy about life they didn't know they were creating, and it's About Time.



The cast features Gretchen Cryer (Broadway: Shelter; Off-Broadway: The Last Sweet Days of Isaac, I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It On the Road), John Hillner (Broadway: Company, Crazy for You, Film: Vice), Tony Award winner Daniel H. Jenkins (Broadway: Big River, Mary Poppins; Film: The Irishman), David Jennings (Broadway: Days of Wine and Roses, Tina, Once on This Island), Aurelia Williams (Broadway: Parade, Once on This Island), and Drama Desk Award winner Lynne Wintersteller (Broadway: A Grand Night for Singing, Annie; Off-Broadway: Closer Than Ever).



The concert presentations will take place on December 10 at 1:00 PM, December 11 at 1:00 PM, and December 13 at 12:00 PM at Out of the Box Theatrics' home at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre).

