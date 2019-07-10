Rave Theatre Festival Will Debut New Works Next Month
Ken Davenport has announced Rave Theater Festival, a brand-new theater festival that will be held this summer from August 9-25, 2019 at Clemente Solo Velez Cultural Center (107 Suffolk Street) on the Lower East Side.
The festival is helmed by Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Davenport, who will serve as artistic director. Valerie Novakoff will serve as executive director, Britt Lafield as managing director, Monica Hammond as marketing director and Mary Elizabeth Dina as manager of events and partnerships.
The full lineup has been announced for the festival which includes the following works:
- 911 Gnomes: A Christmas Emergency, written by Shellie O'Neal
- Back, written by Matt Webster
- Big Shot, written by Lauryn Gaffney, with music and lyrics by Lauryn Gaffney
- Doppelganger, written by Craig Donnelly
- Fancy Maids, written by Harold Hodge
- Girls On Tap, written by Sally Dashwood, with music and lyrics by Sean Peter
- Just Laugh, written by Lauren Gundrum, with music by Brandon Lambert
- Ni Mi Madre, written by Arturo Luís Soria
- Noir Town, written by Michael Bontatibus
- Oceanborn, written by Morgan Smith, with music and lyrics by Mhairi Cameron
- Rose's War, written by J. Todd Allan, with music by Doug Katsaros and lyrics by Peter B. Allen
- Stormy Weather, written by Michael Mackenzie Wills
- Sweet Lorraine, written by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj & Adam Mace
- The Erroneous Moby Dick, written by Thom Talbott
- The Perfect Fit, written by Joshua Turchin
- The Tycoons!, written by Graham Techler
- Training Wheels, written by Robin Bradford
- Umshado - Marriage of Heritage, written by Bogosi Bolokwe, with music and lyrics by Eddie Mathiba
- Waiting For Johnny Depp, written by Janet Cole Valdez and Deedee O'Malley with music by Janet Cole Valdez, Deedee O'Malley and Bettie Ross;, and lyrics by Janet Cole Valdez and Deedee O'Malley
- Young Pilgrims, written by Sydney Blake
To learn more about Rave Theater Festival, or to purchase tickets or passes, visit RaveTheaterFestival.com.