Rave Theatre Festival Will Debut New Works Next Month

Ken Davenport has announced Rave Theater Festival, a brand-new theater festival that will be held this summer from August 9-25, 2019 at Clemente Solo Velez Cultural Center (107 Suffolk Street) on the Lower East Side.

The festival is helmed by Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Davenport, who will serve as artistic director. Valerie Novakoff will serve as executive director, Britt Lafield as managing director, Monica Hammond as marketing director and Mary Elizabeth Dina as manager of events and partnerships.

The full lineup has been announced for the festival which includes the following works:

To learn more about Rave Theater Festival, or to purchase tickets or passes, visit RaveTheaterFestival.com.





