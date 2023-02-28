Rattlestick Theater Names Will Davis As Its Next Artistic Director

Rattlestick Theater has named Will Davis as its next Artistic Director, taking the helm from Daniella Topol - a role she's held since 2016. Davis's appointment will take effect on May 1st.

Will Davis (Road Show (Encores! Off-Center), Bobbie Clearly (Roundabout Underground)) is a transgender director, producer and choreographer. Will's artistic ambitions are anchored in amplifying social progress, championing adventurous and forward-thinking theater, and cultivating innovative spaces in which artists can thrive. From 2016-2018, Will held a similar role at American Theatre Company (ATC) in Chicago, taking the reins shortly after the sudden passing of P.J. Paparelli. At ATC, Will was able to double audience attendance, in-part, by inviting the local artistic community to consider ATC as their own space. All of this came in the form of community-driven activations including classes, readings and workshops such as CORE - a new work development program which provided development opportunities for a full spectrum of theater-makers. Aside from his theater work, Will is an Associate Professor of Directing at the School of Drama at Carnegie Mellon University, serves as a mentor in the Queer Art Mentorship program, and is a member of the TCG Board and its EDI task force.

Will's Off-Broadway credits include:

Road Show (Encores! Off-Center)

India Pale Ale (MTC)

Bobbie Clearly (Roundabout Underground)

Charm (MCC)

Men on Boats (Clubbed Thumb and Playwrights Horizons-Lucille Lortel nomination)

Duat (Soho Rep)

Regional credits include:

As You Like It (La Jolla Playhouse)

The Swindlers (Baltimore Center Stage)

Everybody (Shakespeare Theater Company)

A Doll's House, Part 2 (Long Wharf Theatre)

Colossal (Olney Theatre Center and Mixed Blood Theater)

"I'm delighted to lead Rattlestick and look forward to working with the board and staff to launch the exciting next chapter for this remarkable theater. I'm grateful to Daniella Topol for her years of excellent leadership and for the opportunity to carry her work forward. Rattlestick has long been known for inventive and ambitious new work and it will continue to be a theater focused on the future of the form. Rattlestick is also a community-centered civic space, and I look forward to deepening our invitation to artists and community members who are looking for a place to call home. It's thrilling to return to the downtown theater landscape where I began my career and I cannot wait to get started." - Will Davis, Incoming Artistic Director

"We are thrilled to welcome Will Davis to Rattlestick Theater. Will's care and commitment to developing new artists, creating innovative spaces to share their work, and elevating voices that need to be heard make him the ideal person to lead Rattlestick's artistic vision forward. We are excited for him to join our community and look forward to the conversations he will produce and foster at the theater's helm." Jeff Thamkittikasem, Chair of the Rattlestick Board

"It is thrilling to be succeeded by Will Davis. He is a visionary, community-builder, and consummate artist and will lead Rattlestick with curiosity, generosity, and ambition. Rattlestick has an incredibly committed board, staff, and community of artists and supporters who are energized and inspired to work in close collaboration with Will to create a vision for Rattlestick's next chapter." - Daniella Topol, Incumbent Artistic Director

Jocelyn Prince, owner and Principal of ALJP, said of the search, "Will is a transformative leader in the American theater. We are thrilled to have facilitated this historic appointment." The search committee included Jeff Thamkittkasem, Ray Brunt, Faith Caitlin, Yue Liu, Jolene Noelle, Dael Orlandersmith and Cori Thomas, and was supported by ALJP consultants. Jocelyn Prince led the search process, supported by Francesca Fernandex McKenzie, and Erica Lauren Ortiz. Over 100 candidates nationwide applied for the role, and the inclusive process incorporated feedback from numerous affiliated Rattlestick groups and public presentations from the final candidates to the Rattlestick community in January and February.

About Rattlestick Theater

Founded in 1994 by David Van Asselt and Gary Bonasorte, Rattlestick Theater has been steadfast in producing diverse, challenging, and provocative plays while fostering the future voices of the American theater. Now in its 29th year, the company is focused on energetic theater that responds to the complexities of our culture in conversation with community partners. From its historic West Village theater, Rattlestick has produced the first plays and early works of some of today's leading voices, including Martyna Majok (Ironbound), Diana Oh (mylingerieplay), and Heidi Schreck (There Are No More Big Secrets), and recently won an Obie for Arturo Luis Soria's Ni Mi Madre. They are proud to make Rattlestick a place where some of our nation's most celebrated playwrights feel safe to test their boldest ideas, including Dael Orlandersmith (Until the Flood), José Rivera (Massacre, Sing to Your Children), and Sam Hunter (Lewiston/Clarkston, nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and the Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play). Rattlestick provides fellowships to writers through the Van Lier Playwrights Program, the Terrence McNally Incubator Program, the Mellon Foundation's Playwright-in-Residence Program, and has commissioned new work from numerous writers including Cusi Cram, Mahira Kakkar, Basil Kreimendahl, Dael Orlandersmith, Stacey Rose, Arturo Luis Soria, Cori Thomas, Liba Vaynberg, and Rhiana Yazzie. Rattlestick is also dedicated to supporting immigrant artists through the Global Gab and Global Forms Programs.

Photo Credit: Sammy Tunis