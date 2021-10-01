Raphael Nash Thompson to Join RemarkaBULL Podversation: 'To Sing a Song that Old Was Sung'

RED BULL THEATER will present "To Sing a Song that Old Was Sung," a new RemarkaBULL Podversation with Raphael Nash Thompson, on Monday, October 4th at 7:30 PM EDT. Thompson will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, and special guest Jesse Berger, Red Bull's Founder & Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on Shakespeare's Pericles. Thompson tackled the role of Gower in Red Bull Theater's 2003 production - the founding production of the company. He reprised the role in 2016 at Theater for a New Audience under the direction of Trevor Nunn. He'll read a selection and join in a discussion of the rewards and challenges of this unique Shakespeare play. They'll take your questions through Facebook LIVE and YouTube.

RemarkaBULL Podversations are informal, livestreamed conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon―and beyond.

Appearing on stages all across the country and familiar to Off-Broadway audiences, Raphael Nash Thompson has built a sterling reputation as a brilliant actor in the classics. He previously appeared Off-Broadway in F*cking A (Signature Theatre); Heartbreak House (Gingold Theatre Group), Pericles (dir. Trevor Nunn, Theatre for a New Audience); Every Day a Visitor (Clurman Theatre); Volpone, The Witch of Edmonton, Edward II (Red Bull Theater). Regional: Miss You Like Hell (Center Stage), The Guard (City Theatre), All the Days (McCarter Theatre), Richard III (Shakespeare Theatre Company and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival), Julius Caesar (Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis), Electra (Hartford Stage), Paul Robeson (TheaterWorks), Ajax (dir. Peter Sellars, American National Theatre), The Threepenny Opera (Wilma Theatre). Film: Searching for Bobby Fischer, Kiss of Death, Clockers. TV: "Search Party," "Elementary," "Ed," "Third Watch," "Soul Food." He is currently in rehearsal for Mrs. Warren's Profession beginning performances October 12th at Theatre Row.



PERICLES 2021, a multi-faceted online endeavor to provide an opportunity for the entire community to explore William Shakespeare's Pericles - the founding production of Red Bull Theater (in 2003) - this time with even more Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) voices.

Running from October 4th through 28th, the multi-program online-only fall PERICLES 2021 initiative will include a Benefit Reading of Pericles starring Grantham Coleman (Much Ado About Nothing for Shakespeare in the Park, The Great Society with Brian Cox, Choir Boy at Manhattan Theatre Club, and starred opposite Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys in "The Americans"); a two-part seminar series, "Exploring Pericles in 2021," featuring three established BIPOC artists/Red Bull artistic associates who will also introduce five emerging BIPOC artists to read and discuss Shakespeare's Pericles with celebrated director Kent Gash; and a RemarkaBull Podversation with Raphael Nash Thompson (who played Gower in Red Bull's 2003 production) along with Jesse Berger, Red Bull's Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on Shakespeare's Pericles, hosted by Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director.

Red Bull Theater is committed to continuing connection with artists and audiences online and in person as we move through this transitional period in the pandemic. Red Bull's online readings offer the unique opportunity to hear rarely-produced classic plays, and brand new plays in conversation with the classics, performed by the finest actors in New York. All of Red Bull Theater's PERICLES 2021 offerings are FREE, but advance reservations are recommended. Tax-deductible donations are encouraged to support Red Bull and invest in the vitality of classical theater for a contemporary audience. For details visit https://www.redbulltheater.com/pericles-2021.

OTHER PROGRAMS OF PERICLES 2021:

Exploring PERICLES in 2021

Monday October 11th | 7:30 PM EDT

Monday October 18th | 7:30 PM EDT

We are thrilled to welcome more voices to Red Bull's ongoing conversation with the classical Western canon. We hope to foster new relationships that will generate work that expands our conversation with the classics for seasons to come. We asked three established BIPOC artists working in the classical theater who have worked with Red Bull Theater before - Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Clint Ramos, and Madeline Sayet - to introduce us to artists from their networks that we should know. They selected Yvonne Johnson, Jacqueline Lawton, Tara Moses, Kenny Ramos, and Rudy Ramirez. Together, this group will investigate Shakespeare's Pericles and come together for a round table discussion of the play and its themes with director Kent Gash. These five selected artists will then create online presentations that respond creatively to Shakespeare's play. They'll share these projects with us all online. Exploring Pericles in 2021 is funded in part by the Off Broadway Angels.

Online Benefit Reading

PERICLES

by William Shakespeare

Monday, October 25th | 7:30 PM EDT

A poet returns from the dead to tell the tale of Pericles, Prince of Tyre--the touching and hopeful tale of loss and reconciliation about a hero whose adventures take him through the turbulent waters of both the literal seas and the tumultuous challenges of life itself. His odyssey is an epic journey of discovery, loss, and, ultimately, redemption. The reading is directed by Kent Gash and features a company of BIPOC artists, including Grantham Coleman, Kimberly Chatterjee, Callie Holly.

Shakespeare's Pericles

Thursday, October 28, 2021

An interactive discussion with director Kent Gash, scholar Noémie Ndiaye, and members of the company.