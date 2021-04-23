ROCK OF AGES CONCERT Now To Feature Pre-Show Hosted By Randi Zuckerberg, Willam and Tom Lenk

Additional details have been announced for the one-night only, bi-coastal livestream jamfest Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert tomorrow night, Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8:00PM ET, available exclusively on the premium streaming platform Stellar. All ticket purchasers will have the option of watching the concert live and/or on demand for an additional 24 hours through Monday, April 26.

In addition to the "supergroup" of Rock of Ages stars from across the globe starring in the concert, there will be a pre-show party with over 25 additional Rock of Ages alumni, hosted by Tom Lenk, Willam, and entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg - who played Regina in the Broadway production as part of their 5-year celebration in 2014. The pre-show, which is included with the price of the concert ticket, will begin at 7:30pm ET. Additionally, the main event will feature a true retrospective of how the little show that could became a world-wide smash, surprising duets, exclusive mashups, songs cut from the stage production, behind the scenes stories that'd make a bathroom wall blush, and never before seen photos and videos.

The concert stars Tony Award Nominee Constantine Maroulis (Original Off-Broadway, Broadway, & First National Tour cast; "American Idol"), Tony Award Nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Original L.A. cast;, Legally Blonde: The Musical, "Anger Management"), Grammy Award-winning "Tenacious D" musician Kyle Gass (Original L.A. production); Emmy Award-winning comedian and television host Chris Hardwick (Original L.A. production; @midnight; The Talking Dead); TV & Broadway star Frankie Grande (Broadway & Hollywood cast; "Big Brother"), TV star & recording artist Willam (Original LA cast; "Ru Paul's Drag Race"), film star & comedian Dan Finnerty (Original LA cast; Old School, The Hangover), Emmy Award Nominee Dot-Marie Jones (10th Anniversary Production; "Glee"); TV & stage star Tom Lenk (Broadway cast; Cabin in the Woods, "Transparent"), Broadway star James Snyder (Original LA cast; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tony Nominee Kerry Butler (Broadway cast; Beetlejuice, Mean Girls), Drama Desk-nominated Broadway star Kate Rockwell (Broadway cast; Mean Girls); Helen Hayes Award winner Mitchell Jarvis (Original Off-Broadway and Broadway cast; Gettin the Band Back Together); James Carpinello (Original Broadway cast, "Gotham", "The Blacklist"), Amy Spanger (Original Broadway cast; Chicago, Kiss Me Kate), Adam Dannheisser (Original Off-Broadway & Broadway cast; Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof), Michele Mais (Original L.A., Off-Broadway & Broadway cast), Lauren Molina (Original Broadway cast; "The Skivvies," Desperate Measures), Andre Ward (Original Off-Broadway & Broadway cast; The Producers, Something Rotten), Wesley Taylor (Original Broadway cast; SpongeBob SquarePants) Becca Kötte (Las Vegas cast; Gettin' The Band Back Together), Callandra Olivia (Rock of Ages Hollywood cast), Matt Wolpe (Hollywood & 10th Anniversary cast; Finding Neverland) and Regina LeVert (Hollywood cast; Frozen Live).

Also making an appearance in the concert are Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who starred in the Broadway production of the musical, Rock of Ages book writer Chris D'Arienzo, and acclaimed musician Dave Gibbs who created the show's original music arrangements.

The pre-show, hosted by Zuckerberg, features cast members from Broadway, Off-Broadway, the 10th Anniversary Production and more: Alyssa Herrera, Autumn Guzzardi, Carrie St. Louis, Cassie Silva, Cristy Candler, Dane Biren, Derek St. Pierre, Emily Williams, Ian Ward, Josephine R. Roberts, Josh Sassanella, Julie Nelson, Kevin Michael Raponey, Kirsten Scott, Lauren Zakrin, Matt Stocke, Michael Minarik, MiG Ayesa, Nick Bernardi, Pat Towne, Savannah Wise, T.Scott Ross, Tessa Alves, Tiffany Engen, Tom Galantich, Zoe Unkovich, Sean Jenness, and Patrick Lewellan.

Conceived and written by Chris D'Arienzo, who also co-directs with Tony Award Nominee Kristin Hanggi, Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert will feature live performances of the greatest hits of the 1980s, like you've never heard them before - blasting worldwide from right off the legendary Sunset Strip itself, at the Rock of Ages Hollywood stage at The Bourbon Room, with special surprise performances from New York City. The night will be tailormade for audiences yearning to stream at the top of their lungs - whether a long-time fan, or someone just lookin' for "nuthin' but a good time" to break up a year of zoom meetings. In-home pyro kits sold separately (...by Walmart).

The music that ignited a generation soars to new heights in the critically-acclaimed and audience-adored hit musical Rock of Ages. "Even doubters will be wiping tears from their Wayfarers" as the show's uproarious, tongue-in-cheek original love story erupts into an exhilarating musical experience that delivers "the kind of operatic ecstasy you read about only in bathroom stalls" (Entertainment Weekly). An "absurdly enjoyable" musical that's "as guilty as pleasures get," (New York Times) Rock of Ages is set to the greatest rock anthems and power ballads of the 80s, like you've never heard them before. Featuring such hits as "Wanted Dead or Alive," "I Wanna Know What Love Is", "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Here I Go Again", "Don't Stop Believin'" and many more, theatergoers are invited to raise their lighters, crack open the wine coolers, and bask in "the kind of craft that makes escapism all the more satisfying." (Variety)

Rock of Ages had its world premiere in January 2006 at The Vanguard Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles, where it played a six-week engagement before opening a limited run at The Flamingo in Las Vegas in May 2006. The musical made its New York debut in October 2008 at New World Stages, starring Tony Award Nominee Constantine Maroulis, before transferring to Broadway and opening to widespread critical acclaim at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2009. The musical moved to the Helen Hayes Theatre on March 24, 2011, where it continued its triumphant run for another four years, grossing $129 million and breaking the theater's box office record ten times. Most recently, Rock of Ages opened a 10th Anniversary Production at New World Stages in NYC and an immersive, experiential, and acclaimed production at the newly built Bourbon Room called Rock of Ages Hollywood, starring Frankie Grande and the late Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero, who tragically passed away from Covid-19 mere weeks after live productions suspended performances in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

In addition to being a bona fide hit on Broadway, Rock of Ages played the Las Vegas Strip at The Venetian Resort; the open seas on Norwegian's cruise ship The Breakaway; and the open road with four U.S. National Tours. Internationally, the show was also a runaway success in Toronto, Australia, London's West End, on a U.K. tour, and has licensed productions in Mexico, Sweden, Korea, Japan, The Philippines, and more. In 2012, Rock of Ages hit the silver screen as a major motion picture starring Tom Cruise.

Stellar is the only full-service livestream partner for professional live entertainment organizers, committed to delivering premium interactive online shows to paying audiences. Stellar's industry-leading Total Show Management System (TSM) suite enables producers and artists to sell tickets to a global audience, manage customer data, securely stream events, and accept payments on one platform, providing full technical support and guidance along the way. Launched in October 2020, Stellar was created by the Goldstar team to aid an industry in need of engaging audiences and generating revenue during the pandemic. The platform has grossed millions in ticket and merchandise revenue and generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Fans from around the world now have access to the best online live events, streaming to multiple devices with high-quality video and audio and interactive features. For more information and upcoming events go to www.stellartickets.com.

In the spirit of the vital #SaveOurStages movement that has risen during the Covid-19 pandemic, this concert event directly supports our nation's most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during this time of suspension for live arts. Partner performing arts centers and regional theaters across the nation, who could sell concert tickets to their subscribers and single ticket buyers and keep a portion of proceeds to support their future programming, include: Stephens Auditorium at Iowa State University (Ames, IA); Broadway In Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA); Nederlander Concerts; Hennepin Theatre Trust (Minneapolis, MN); Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham, NC); Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (Sarasota, FL); Mayo Performing Arts Center (Morristown, NJ); Broadway Theatre League of Utica (Utica, NY); Playhouse Square (Cleveland, OH); Starlight Theatre Kansas City (Kansas City, MO); The Grand Theater (Wausau, Wisconsin); and Overture Center for the Arts (Madison, WI).

Rock of Ages: All-Star Reunion Concert is produced by Matthew Weaver, Scott Prisand, Joan Grande with Diamond Dog Entertainment, Hillary Weaver, Janet Billig Rich, Darcie Crager, Michael Maddox, and livestreaming platform Stellar as part of its on-going series of Stellar Originals. The original Broadway Production of Rock of Ages was produced by Matthew Weaver, Michael Cohl and S2BN Entertainment, with Carl Levin, Jeff Davis, Barry Habib, Scott Prisand, Reagan Silber, Paula Davis, Relativity Media, Janet Billig Rich and Hillary Weaver.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale on Stellar: Click Here. Ticket purchasers will have the option of watching the concert live and/or on-demand for an additional 24 hours following the event. Stream the show on any computer browser (laptop or desktop), mobile web, the Stellar Android or iOS app, or on TV via the Stellar app on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku. In-home pyro kits sold separately (...by Walmart). Jell-o shot recipes available HERE.

VIP Packages:

· A special American Express & Audience Rewards Exclusive Package includes a ticket to the virtual concert and access to an exclusive, virtual, moderated Q&A with Frankie Grande, Constantine Maroulis, Michele Mais, Regina LeVert, and Tony nominated producer Matt Weaver on Friday, April 23 at 8pm ET and is available exclusively for American Express Card Members and Audience Rewards members. This live dialogue, interactive experience is limited to the first 100 purchasers and will receive a private Zoom link for access to the event.

· Livestream + Backstage Pass Aftershow: Join the Backstage Pass aftershow to chat with some of our All-Star cast members, get a behind-the-scenes tour of The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, learn how the magic happens with the Tony Nominated producers, and chat amongst some of the biggest Rock of Ages fans of all time!

· The Rock at Home Package includes admission to Livestream concert, access to the Backstage Pass aftershow, one ROA coffee mug, one Limited Edition Rock of Ages Live: All Star Concert T-Shirt, one ROA blanket, and one ROA 18x18 pillow.

· The Bourbon Room Package includes admission to the Livestream, admission to the Backstage Pass aftershow, Dennis Dupree's Good Time Juice manufactured exclusively at the Maker's Mark Distillery 107.5 proof Bourbon (53.65% alc/vol -valued at $320/bottle), 1 Bourbon Room Tote Bag, 2 ROA Shot Glasses, 2 ROA Lighters, 2 ROA Buttons, and 2 ROA Stickers. Limited Supply.