RETRACTION by David Gutierrez Opens On Theatre Row

What are the costs behind seeking the "truth?" David Gutierrez' shocking new play explores what happens when investigative journalists get "too close."

A celebrated journalist travels to Carolina Atlantic University to begin writing a story about sexual assault for the pop culture magazine Heart Rhythm. There she meets an undergrad who says that, two years earlier, she was gang raped at a fraternity party. Moved by the story, the journalist uses the student's story as the center of her expose on campus sexual assault. The article sends shockwaves throughout the university and college campuses across the country. But questionable reporting methods and inconsistencies are found in the article. And when another reporter digs deeper, he finds out something that will rock the university, the student, the reporter, and the entire movement against rape and sexual assault.

Adapted from a true story, Retraction uses the hot-button topic of sexual assault to show how careless journalistic failure can ruin people's lives, damage a movement, and destroy careers.

Jen Wineman directs a cast including Roya Shanks,* Aurora O'Greenfield, Yeauxlanda Kay,* Tait Ruppert,* Gabby Policano, Joseph Dardano, Vanessa Cozart, Austin Weyant, Sam Pickart, and Aida Leguizamón (*appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association) Heidi Hanson, costume design; Emma Wilk, sound design; stage manager: Shino Frances; assistant stage manager, Brenna Bishop.

The production is part of the CreateTheater New Works Festival, produced in association with Prism Stage Company. Executive Producer: Cate Cammarata. Production Manager: Matt Hohmann, Lighting Design: Zach Pizza, Set Design: Tyler Herald, Properties: Daniel Brothers assisted by Brittany Daggett; Sound Design: Emma Wilk.

CreateTheater has been helping writers develop and produce their work since the company was launched in 2016 by Cate Cammarata, an Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg. During the shutdown of 2020-2022 CreateTheater developed and/or produced more than 70 shows with online readings, workshops and dramaturgical guidance. For this work Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has honored her with the TRU Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022.

RETRACTION by David Gutierrez, begins it's limited run on May 5 @ 8:00 p.m. and continues May 7 & 8 @ 3;00 p.m.; May 10 @ 7:00 p.m.; May 11 & 13 @ 8:00 p.m. at Theatre Four on Theatre Row, 410 W 42nd St, New York City. Tickets: https://newworksfest.org/event/retraction/ is a collaborative series produced by CreateTheater, in association with Prism Stage Company, with CreateTheater ETC members whose shows are ready for their first developmental production in NYC. www.CreateTheater.com , www.NewWorksFest.org