Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis Honored AT The Fortune Society's Hope & Justice Gala

The Fortune Society honored Oskar Eustis, the Artistic Director at The Public Theater, with its Game Changer Award, and Public Works Performers from The Fortune Society with the Spotlight Award, at its annual "Hope & Justice" Gala on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

More than 300 business and civic leaders, philanthropists, criminal justice advocates, New York City Councilmember Gale Brewer, and other Fortune supporters attended the celebration at Gotham Hall in midtown Manhattan. Actor John Leguizamo presented Eustis with the award, and Oskar Eustis praised Fortune for its commitment to provide people with opportunities, rather than barriers.

To see a photo album of the event, visit The Fortune Society's Facebook page.

The "Hope & Justice" Gala was made possible with the support of many generous sponsors and donors. The event raised nearly $800,000 to support Fortune's advocacy efforts and a comprehensive array of wraparound services, including discharge planning, licensed outpatient substance use and mental health treatment, benefits enrollment and access, alternatives to incarceration, HIV/AIDS case management, health services, career development and job retention, education, family services, and emergency, supportive and permanent housing as well as lifetime access to aftercare.