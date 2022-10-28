Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis Honored AT The Fortune Society's Hope & Justice Gala

Actor John Leguizamo presented Eustis with the award, and Oskar Eustis praised Fortune for its commitment to provide people with opportunities, rather than barriers.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 28, 2022  

Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis Honored AT The Fortune Society's Hope & Justice Gala

The Fortune Society honored Oskar Eustis, the Artistic Director at The Public Theater, with its Game Changer Award, and Public Works Performers from The Fortune Society with the Spotlight Award, at its annual "Hope & Justice" Gala on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

More than 300 business and civic leaders, philanthropists, criminal justice advocates, New York City Councilmember Gale Brewer, and other Fortune supporters attended the celebration at Gotham Hall in midtown Manhattan. Actor John Leguizamo presented Eustis with the award, and Oskar Eustis praised Fortune for its commitment to provide people with opportunities, rather than barriers.

To see a photo album of the event, visit The Fortune Society's Facebook page.

The "Hope & Justice" Gala was made possible with the support of many generous sponsors and donors. The event raised nearly $800,000 to support Fortune's advocacy efforts and a comprehensive array of wraparound services, including discharge planning, licensed outpatient substance use and mental health treatment, benefits enrollment and access, alternatives to incarceration, HIV/AIDS case management, health services, career development and job retention, education, family services, and emergency, supportive and permanent housing as well as lifetime access to aftercare.


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
submissions close in


Vineyard Theatre to Receive Proclamation From Mayors Office to Celebrate Vineyard Theatre Photo
Vineyard Theatre to Receive Proclamation From Mayor's Office to Celebrate 'Vineyard Theatre Day'
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel announced that the company will be receiving a proclamation from the Mayor’s Office on November 3 to celebrate Vineyard Theatre Day, recognizing the institution's contributions to the city of New York and its neighborhood of Union Square.
MADE IN AMERICA Opens at United Solo Next Month Photo
MADE IN AMERICA Opens at United Solo Next Month
MADE IN AMERICA is a funny yet shockingly raw autobiography written and performed by Japanese born artist Teruko Nakajima. She flees her homeland to escape a life filled with physical and emotional abuse. She tries surviving in America by becoming a Dominatrix, salsa dancer, and night club madame. But as the pressures in this new world overwhelm her, Teruko must learn to love herself before her own trauma destroys her. 
Seven Writers Join Theatre Nows Musical Writers Lab Photo
Seven Writers Join Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab
Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, has added seven writers to their Musical Writers Lab. The new members will join 27 continuing artists in the Local NYC and National chapters of the group.
Gordon Farrells ALICE AGAIN Opens Tonight at the Trinity Theatre Photo
Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN Opens Tonight at the Trinity Theatre
The Lifespan of a Fact playwright Gordon Farrell's Alice Again, which examines the moral grey area between the author of Alice in Wonderland and his muse, will premiere Off-Broadway at the Trinity Theatre. Directed by Chelsea LeSage, the production will run from October 27 to November 5.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Jim Parsons, A.J. Shively, Mare Winningham & More in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCEPhotos: First Look at Jim Parsons, A.J. Shively, Mare Winningham & More in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
October 28, 2022

Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance  will begin performances on Tuesday, October 11, with opening night set for Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and more. It will run through Sunday, December 18. Get a first look at photos here!
MCC Theater To Produce Workshop of New Musical HEARTS BEAT LOUD in February 2023MCC Theater To Produce Workshop of New Musical HEARTS BEAT LOUD in February 2023
October 28, 2022

MCC Theater will produce a four-week development workshop of a new musical, Hearts Beat Loud, to be presented on February 9 & 10, 2023. Hearts Beat Loud is based on the inspiring 2018 indie film set in Red Hook (starring Nick Offerman and Toni Collette).
MADE IN AMERICA Opens at United Solo Next MonthMADE IN AMERICA Opens at United Solo Next Month
October 28, 2022

MADE IN AMERICA is a funny yet shockingly raw autobiography written and performed by Japanese born artist Teruko Nakajima. She flees her homeland to escape a life filled with physical and emotional abuse. She tries surviving in America by becoming a Dominatrix, salsa dancer, and night club madame. But as the pressures in this new world overwhelm her, Teruko must learn to love herself before her own trauma destroys her. 
Seven Writers Join Theatre Now's Musical Writers LabSeven Writers Join Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab
October 28, 2022

Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, has added seven writers to their Musical Writers Lab. The new members will join 27 continuing artists in the Local NYC and National chapters of the group.
Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN Opens Tonight at the Trinity TheatreGordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN Opens Tonight at the Trinity Theatre
October 27, 2022

The Lifespan of a Fact playwright Gordon Farrell's Alice Again, which examines the moral grey area between the author of Alice in Wonderland and his muse, will premiere Off-Broadway at the Trinity Theatre. Directed by Chelsea LeSage, the production will run from October 27 to November 5.