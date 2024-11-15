Previews Begin Tonight For New Light Theater Project's World Premiere Of ROOM 1214

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Previews begin tonight for New Light Theater Project's world premiere production of ROOM 1214, presented in association with Lynn Bartner-Wiesel and Elisha Wiesel. ROOM 1214 is a new docudrama play by Michelle Kholos Brooks, directed by Sarah Norris and starring Annabelle Gurwitch, at 59E59 Theaters, Theater B in New York City.

From the award-winning writer of H*tler's Tasters and War Words, ROOM 1214 marks Kholos Brooks' third New York stage production with Norris at the helm. The production will run Off-Broadway for 22 performances over four weeks, through December 8, 2024. Opening night is slated for November 21.

The cast of ROOM 1214 stars Annabelle Gurwitch as Lily, Thyme Briscoe as Ellie, Ben Hirschhorn as Nate, Kleo Mitrokostas as B, Andrea Negrete as Hannah, and Alessandro Yokoyama as G.

Inspired by real interviews with a history teacher who experienced the 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School firsthand, this stirring new play follows as she returns to the school to teach one final lesson, asking what if you could rewrite history? She reunites with her students as they were - playful, funny, and full of life and potential - real kids with bright futures. Equal part memorial and essential history, ROOM 1214 overflows with truths both uncomfortable and necessary, offering a moving reminder that the best way to honor the past is to learn from it.

Directed by Sarah Norris, the production features scenic design by Daniel Allen, costume design by Kara Branch, lighting design by Elaine Wong, sound design by Jennie Gorn, projection design by the Roly Polys (Jan Bentley + Andy Evan Cohen), prop design by Caitlyn Murphy, assistant direction/choreography by Georgia Reichard, with Krista Grevas as wardrobe supervisor. Olivia Fletcher will serve as production stage manager, with Cat Copeland as assistant stage manager.

59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street. ROOM 1214 contains strong language, gun violence, and discussion of school shootings and child death. Run time is 80 minutes. Tickets are $44 (includes fees), and $30 for 59E59 members. $27 First Look tickets available for November 15 and 17 at 7:15pm. Student rush tickets are available in-person at the box office beginning one hour prior to showtime.

