Presenters Announced for 2021 Theatre Women Awards Virtual Gala

Award presenters for the 2021 Theatre Women Awards Virtual Gala, presented by the League of Professional Theatre Women on Monday, June 7 at 7pm, will include actress/director Martha Gehman; composer/director Troy Anthony; former League President Joan D. Firestone; Joe Barros, Artistic Director of The New York Theatre Barn; Susan Bernfield, Artistic Director of New Georges; Costume Designer Montano Blanco; Melody Brooks, Artistic Director of New Perspectives Theatre Company; and playwright Gina Femia.

As previously announced, renowned actor/director Estelle Parsons will be receiving the League's prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented to her by her daughter, Martha Gehman. Additional honorees will include performing artist and educator Stephanie Berry, director and theatre maker Taylor Reynolds, artistic director and director Meghan Finn, wig, hair, and makeup designer Cookie Jordan, lyricist/librettist/composer Sheilah Rae, and director Mei Ann Teo.

LPTW's annual Theatre Women Awards are dedicated to promoting the visibility of the theatrical work of women artists, across all genres. The 2021 awards ceremony and virtual gala will be presented on Monday, June 7 at 7pm. Tickets (VIP Gala Tickets: $60, Non-Member: $25.00 Suggested Donation, Member: $20 Suggested Donation) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-lptw-theatre-women-awards-tickets-151555968983.

Martha Gehman, actor/director and daughter of Ms. Parsons, will present her mother with the League's highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award. Like her mother, Ms. Gehman is a Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio.

Troy Anthony, a Kentucky-born composer, director, and theatremaker, will present the Josephine Abady Award to Mei Ann Teo. The award is given annually to a woman theatre artist who has created work of cultural diversity,

Joan D. Firestone, a former president of the League and a familiar figure in NYC's cultural and civic communities who has held various positions in the for-profit, nonprofit, and government sectors, along with Joe Barros, a queer director and choreographer and Artistic Director of the New York Theatre Barn, will have the honor of introducing Sheilah Rae who is receiving a Special Award from the League for her service to the industry as a lyricist-librettist and former League President.

Susan Bernfield, Founder and Artistic Director/Producer of New Georges, a NYC-based theatre company that boasts the largest ongoing working community of women+ theatre artists in the city, will present Meghan Finn, Artistic Director of New York-based the Tank, with the Lucille Lortel Visionary Award given to a woman artist who shows great creative promise.

Montano Blanco, a New Mexico-based costume designer, will honor hair, wig, and makeup designer Cookie Jordan with the Ruth Morley Design Award given to women theatre designers of all genres.

Melody Brooks, Founder and Artistic Director of New Perspectives Theatre Company and active League member, will present Stephanie Berry with the Lee Reynolds Award, an award given to a stage actor whose work has highlighted the possibilities for social, cultural, or political change.

Gina Femia, whose plays have earned honors and awards from various groups, will have the honor of presenting the Lucile Lortel Award, given to a theatre woman of creative promise, to Taylor Reynolds, a New York-based director.

