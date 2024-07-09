Pre-Sale Tickets On Sale For DUALITY Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Duality, a new play by Anthony M. Laura, will release selected dates for pre-sale on July 10, 2024 at 10:00 A.M, including opening and closing night and specific dates where understudies will perform.

A new billboard promoting pre-sales will premiere in Times Square on the TSX billboard (1568 Broadway) at 9:45 P.M. on the evening of July 10th.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Mr. Laura will direct and produce the production.

The cast includes Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The understudy cast includes Emma Davidov, Rheanna Salazar, Sydney Law, Mary Haley Young, Brittany Ann Hernandez, Chloe Joyce and Nour Habbash.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The design team includes Curtis Howard (Set Designer), Sarah Woods (Lighting Designer), Dylan Marshall (Media Designer) and Maya Lake (Costume Designer).

The production team includes Emma Dubery (Producer), Gabe Calleja (Producer), Kristen Seavey (Producer), Skylar D'Andrea (Producer / Assistant Director), Jacklyn Collier (Associate Producer), Olivia Haley Young (Associate Producer), Danielle Burgess (Associate Producer), Richard Urquiza (Stage Manager), Callie Stribling (Asst. Stage Manager), Kate Carey (Production Manager) and Nour Habbash (Asst. Production Manager).

The Off-Broadway production will open on December 6, 2024 at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run.

