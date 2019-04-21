Podcasts
Podcast: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Aaron J. Albano, Rebecca Robbins, Allen Cornell about Working Out of Town

Apr. 21, 2019  

Podcast: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Aaron J. Albano, Rebecca Robbins, Allen Cornell about Working Out of TownOn this episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini talks to three individuals about what it's like for actors who work away from their home cities, wherever they might be.

Matt talks to Rebecca Robbins, who is currently playing Paulette in the Riverside and Walnut Street Theatres' partnership productions of "Legally Blonde: The Musical," Riverside's Producing Artistic Director and CEO Allen Cornell, and Aaron J. Albano who is currently a member of the Phillip national touring company of "Hamilton."

Allen discusses the unusual step that Riverside took to open its own hotel for the guest artists that they bring in, and Matt talks to Aaron and Rebecca about the logistical, professional, and personal challenges that come with uprooting your life to take a job on the road.

Get tickets to "Legally Blonde" at the Riverside Theatre
https://www.riversidetheatre.com/1819-legally-blonde

"Hamilton" US National Tours
https://hamiltonmusical.com/us-tour/tickets

Listen to the episode here:

