Playwrights Horizons Announces 2019 Commissions

According to American Theatre, Playwrights Horizons has announced its new roster of playwrights who have been commissioned to develop new works with the company.

Artistic director Tim Sanford said in a statement: "As a writer's theatre, commissioning new works is vital to our mission. Supporting playwrights, composers, and lyricists with financial resources fosters their creativity and encourages them to push the boundaries of the form. We're proud that so many of our productions began their lives as commissions."

This year's Jody Falco and Jeffrey Steinman Commission for Emerging Playwrights went to T. Adamson and Brittany K. Allen. The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation/Andrew Mellon Foundation Commission went to Ike Holter and David Adjmi. Commissions from the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust went to Kate Attwell, Heather Christian, and Tori Sampson. Kate and Seymour Weingarten Commissions were awarded to Kate Cortesi and Emily Feldman. Finally, the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Program for Commissioning Women in the Performing Arts was awarded to Aleshea Harris.

Works from the commissioned playwrights will premiere throughout Playwrights Horizons' season.

