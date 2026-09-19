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Photos: WORKLIGHTS Concludes Inaugural Run at La MaMa

The free series featured readings of LAURE, 3 SNEAKERZ ON THA' LINE, and LOUD: A GHETTO ASS RAP MUSICAL.

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WORKLIGHTS transformed the American premiere production of The Pass's dark Tuesday nights into a temporary home for new work. The series opened August 18 with LAURE by Mya Ison, continued September 1 with 3 SNEAKERZ ON THA' LINE by Jaden Hatim Bridges, and concluded September 15 with LOUD: A Ghetto Ass Rap Musical by Valentina Ma'Kaylah Johnson. All three readings were directed by Julian X and free and open to the public.

Photos: WORKLIGHTS Concludes Inaugural Run at La MaMa — photo 1 of 5


Raven Jeannette Cotton, Rosalyn Coleman Williams, Jaden Hatim Bridges, Julian X, and Nesziah Dennis.

Photos: WORKLIGHTS Concludes Inaugural Run at La MaMa — photo 2 of 5


Julian X and Mya Ison.

Photos: WORKLIGHTS Concludes Inaugural Run at La MaMa — photo 3 of 5


Laughton Royce, Ainsley Seiger, Alicia Pilgrim, Jeremy Gill, and Jaden Hatim Bridges.

Photos: WORKLIGHTS Concludes Inaugural Run at La MaMa — photo 4 of 5


Rosalyn Coleman, Raven Jeannette Cotton, and Nesziah Dennis.

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Jackson Kanawha Perry, Kaleb Justin, Logan Broadnax, Valentina Ma'Kaylah Johnson, Julian X, Amandla Jahava, Joshua Elijah Lewis, and Jaden Hatim Bridges.



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