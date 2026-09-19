Photos: WORKLIGHTS Concludes Inaugural Run at La MaMa
The free series featured readings of LAURE, 3 SNEAKERZ ON THA' LINE, and LOUD: A GHETTO ASS RAP MUSICAL.
WORKLIGHTS transformed the American premiere production of The Pass's dark Tuesday nights into a temporary home for new work. The series opened August 18 with LAURE by Mya Ison, continued September 1 with 3 SNEAKERZ ON THA' LINE by Jaden Hatim Bridges, and concluded September 15 with LOUD: A Ghetto Ass Rap Musical by Valentina Ma'Kaylah Johnson. All three readings were directed by Julian X and free and open to the public.
Raven Jeannette Cotton, Rosalyn Coleman Williams, Jaden Hatim Bridges, Julian X, and Nesziah Dennis.
Julian X and Mya Ison.
Laughton Royce, Ainsley Seiger, Alicia Pilgrim, Jeremy Gill, and Jaden Hatim Bridges.
Rosalyn Coleman, Raven Jeannette Cotton, and Nesziah Dennis.
Jackson Kanawha Perry, Kaleb Justin, Logan Broadnax, Valentina Ma'Kaylah Johnson, Julian X, Amandla Jahava, Joshua Elijah Lewis, and Jaden Hatim Bridges.
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