Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows

White Rose: The Musical just celebrated opening night Off-Broadway, where it will run for a limited 12-week run at Theatre Row's Theatre Three.
See photos of the company taking their opening night bows below!
White Rose: The Musical is a powerful new musical that follows the inspiring story of a courageous group of university students who stood up to Hitler. Set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, the musical follows Sophie and Hans Scholl and a group of young activists as they create and distribute leaflets challenging Hitler's propaganda. Through its dynamic and hopeful portrayal, the musical vividly captures the unwavering spirit of youthful resistance against oppression, making for a compelling and heartwarming theatrical experience.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Cole Thompson, Paolo Montalban, Jo Ellen Pellman, Mike Cefalo and Kennedy Kanagawa
Kennedy Kanagawa and Sam Gravitte
Aaron Ramey, Pasquale Crociata, Ellis Gage and WILL NUNZIATA
Paolo Montalban, Jo Ellen Pellman and Mike Cefalo
Will Nunziata (Director) with the cast that includes-Jo Ellen Pellman, Mike Cefalo, Paolo Montalban, Sam Gravitte, Laura Sky Herman, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cal Mitchell, Aaron Ramey, Cole Thompson, Dani Apple, Pasquale Crociata and Ellis Gage
Paolo Montalban, Jo Ellen Pellman, Mike Cefalo and Kennedy Kanagawa
Kennedy Kanagawa, Sam Gravitte and Aaron Ramey
Dani Apple and Laura Sky Herman
Laura Sky Herman, Cole Thompson, Paolo Montalban, Jo Ellen Pellman, Mike Cefalo and Kennedy Kanagawa
Will Nunziata (Director) with the cast that includes-Jo Ellen Pellman, Mike Cefalo, Paolo Montalban, Sam Gravitte, Laura Sky Herman, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cal Mitchell, Aaron Ramey, Cole Thompson, Dani Apple, Pasquale Crociata and Ellis Gage