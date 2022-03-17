Photos: The New York Pops Present GET HAPPY: THAT NELSON RIDDLE SOUND

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, presented Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:00pm in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

Get Happy: That Nelson Riddle Sound celebrated American arranger-composer Nelson Riddle with featured artists jazz artist Tony DeSare and Broadway star Capathia Jenkins. All songs on the program featured Riddle's original arrangements and orchestrations, which were recorded by some of the 20th century's most iconic voices, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Judy Garland. Selections include "Night and Day", "Strike Up the Band", "I've Got You Under My Skin", and "I've Got the World on a String".



