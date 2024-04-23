Irish Rep Announces 2024 Gala LET'S PUT ON A SHOW! 35 YEARS OF IRISH REP MUSICALS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irish Repertory Theatre has announced its 2024 Gala concert, Let's Put On A Show! 35 Years of Irish Rep Musicals, which will take place at The Town Hall (123 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036) on Monday June 3, 2024, at 7PM.

The evening will be directed & arranged by Charlotte Moore (Aristocrats) and will feature a full orchestra and chorus under the direction of Gary Adler (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever), with music consultation by John Bell (Finian's Rainbow).

Tom Cashin, co-director of Jed Johnson Home, will receive Irish Repertory Theatre's Visionary Leadership Award in recognition of his stalwart service to our community and stewardship of the Rep as a member of its board of directors. This year's Artistic Honoree will be choreographer Barry McNabb, who has been a cherished collaborator of Irish Rep since he choreographed Hal Prince's production of Grandchild of Kings over 30 years ago.

This star-studded, one-night-only event will feature songs from the many musicals that Irish Rep has produced over their 35-year history. An illustrious cast of Broadway singers and Irish Rep company members will perform selections from favorites including Finian's Rainbow, Meet Me in St. Louis, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Donnybrook!, The Butcher Boy, Ernest in Love, The Irish… and How They Got That Way, plus hits by Sondheim and Lerner & Loewe.

Artists currently scheduled to appear include Nicholas Barasch (The Butcher Boy, She Loves Me), Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (The Importance of Being Earnest, Finian's Rainbow), Drama Desk Award nominee Danielle Ferland (New Girl in Town, Into the Woods), Tony Award nominee Beth Fowler (The Boy from Oz, Beauty and the Beast), Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Endgame, Fool Moon), Donna Kane (Meet Me In St. Louis), David Lutken (Woody Sez), Jon Peterson (Midnight at the Never Get), Jenny Powers (Grease), and Ciarán Sheehan (The Phantom of the Opera)—with many more to be announced.

Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel is the Gala Chair and Michael Keogh is the Gala Vice-Chair.

Further details and additional performers will be announced as the event approaches.

TICKETS

Performance-only tickets start at $75 and are on sale now at IrishRep.org. Patron Packages include a festive dinner following the performance at The Bryant Park Grill. For more information, please contact Irish Rep at 212.255.0270 or development@irishrep.org. All proceeds benefit Irish Repertory Theatre.

ABOUT IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE

IRISH REPERTORY THEATRE, co-founded by Producing Director Ciarán O'Reilly and Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is now in its 35th season after first opening its doors in September 1988 with Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars. Irish Rep is currently the only year-round theatre company in New York City devoted to bringing Irish and Irish American works to the stage. Recognized with the Jujamcyn Theatres Award, a special Drama Desk Award for “Excellence in Presenting Distinguished Irish Drama,” an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Achievement, and the Lucille Lortel Award for “Outstanding Body of Work,” Irish Rep celebrates the very best in Irish theatre, from the masters to the new generation of Irish and Irish American writers who are transforming the stage. Nearly 50,000 audience members annually attend productions at Irish Rep's theatre located in the heart of New York's Off-Broadway community. Once here, they witness Irish Rep's engaging perspective on the Irish and their unique contributions to the world of drama.