Alessandra Corona Performing Works Will Present FERVIDA and STATUS QUO

Alessandra Corona Performing Works has announced its upcoming dance production, featuring two mesmerizing pieces: "Fervida" and "Status Quo." Set to grace the stage of the Theater at St Jean on April 27th, 2024, this captivating performance promises to engage audiences with its profound exploration of human emotions and societal dynamics.

"Fervida," choreographed by the visionary Alessandra Corona in collaboration with the Company, delves into the intricate interplay of imagination and emotion. Through fluid movements and evocative choreography, the piece invites viewers to contemplate the ways in which our emotions shape our interactions and relationships. With original music by Thomas Lentakis, as well as compositions by Franca Masu and Olivia Sellerio, "Fervida" promises to be a poignant and thought-provoking experience.

In contrast, "Status Quo," choreographed by Simon Kuban, challenges audiences to confront the notion of complacency and the necessity for change. Reflecting on the dynamic nature of our environment, the piece advocates for embracing transformation and creative disruption. Set to a stirring soundtrack featuring music by Jocelyn Pook, Max Richter, Ran Bagno, and Ólafur Arnalds, "Status Quo" urges viewers to question the status quo and strive for growth and evolution.

Featuring a talented ensemble of dancers including Maria Vittoria Villa, William Valles, Halle Augenstein, Lucia Flexer-Marshall, Nicolas Fiery, Juan Viveros, Madelyn Wansong, and Madeline Burr, this performance promises to be an unforgettable showcase of artistry and expression.

The performance will take place on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, at 8:00 PM at the Theater at St Jean, located at 150 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021. The show will run for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, with an intermission.

Please note that recording or photographing during the performance is strictly prohibited. However, following the show, there will be a special reception backstage where attendees can meet and mingle with the artists, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the creative minds behind the performance.