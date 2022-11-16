Photos: See Julie Benko, Jennifer Simard, Constantine Maroulis & More at the 3rd Annual BROADWAY SOIREE
Actor, Playwright and Drag Legend, Charles Busch, joined as the emcee for the night.
Nordstrom NYC in partnership with PAPER Magazine hosted its third annual Broadway Soiree, a Musical Theatre Singalong, featuring Marie's Crisis pianist Franca Vercelloni and performances by members of the Broadway community, including Julie Benko (Funny Girl), Tonya Pinkins (Raisin in the Sun; Tony Winner for Jelly's Last Jam), Alysha Umphress (On The Town), L. Morgan Lee (Tony Nominee for A Strange Loop), Darlene Love (Grammy Winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee; Hairspray), Constantine Maroulis (American Idol; Tony Nominee for Rock of Ages), and Jennifer Simard (Tony Nominee for Company and Disaster!; Mean Girls).
See photos below!
Actor, Playwright and Drag Legend, Charles Busch, joined as the emcee for the night, and veteran NYC journalist Michael Musto produced the event. Additional guests in attendance included Mickey Boardman (Editor-At-Large, PAPER Magazine), Lynn Yaeger (Contributing Fashion Editor, Vogue.com), Chris Gelinas (Designer), Erik Bottcher (NYC Council Member), and more.
Photo credit: Andrew Werner
Lynn Yaeger & Mickey Boardman
Franca Vercelloni & Darlene Love
Jennifer Simard & Michael Musto
Colin Dixon & Brian Cummings & Michael Musto & Lynn Yaeger
Amber Martin & Charles Busch & Michael Musto
Erik Bottcher & Constantine Maroulis & Sophie Sumner & Eddie Roche
Julie Benko, Lynn Yaeger, Lee Kimble, Mickey Boardman, Darlene Love, Michael Musto, Amber Martin, Jennifer Simard, Franca Vercelloni
November 16, 2022
