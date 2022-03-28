Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala

pixeltracker

Boundless Theater features curated, boutique performances from indie playwrights, actors, musicians, and dancers in unconventional spaces.

Mar. 28, 2022  

Last Monday, March 21st, was Boundless Theater's inaugural gala, which was hosted by Pooya Mohseni, and featured Boundless Theater Ambassador Jenn Colella, as well as a musical performance by Hadiza Dockeray and a sneak peek at Boundless Theater's upcoming show Eleanor Rigby is Waiting.

Check out photos below!

Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) is a theatrical installation series returning the spotlight to the underground scene of the performing arts by presenting exclusively curated, boutique performances from indie playwrights, actors, musicians, and dancers in unconventional spaces, starting from speakeasy-styled cabaret locations throughout New York City.

Photo credit: Jeff Smith/ReflectionsNYC

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Boundless Theater Gala

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Jenn Colella

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Jenn Colella & Tommaso Cartia

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Jenn Colella

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Tommaso Cartia and artist Marco Gallotta

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Boundless Theater Gala Presenters and Performers

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Pooya Mohseni

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Tommaso Cartia and Pooya Mohseni

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Pooya Mohseni

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Tommaso Cartia and Grimanesa Amoros

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Angel Reda

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala

Robert Driemeyer

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala

Shelly Ramoni

Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala

Ashley Kristeen Vega



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • CHICAGO Will Relaunch National Tour
  • Tickets To Peninsula Players Theatre 87th Season Now On Sale
  • A ROCK SAILS BY Closes Peninsula Players Theatre's 2022 Winter Play Reading Series
  • No Reservations Speaker Series from UW-Green Bay CAHSS Returns Next Week with Livestream Presentation