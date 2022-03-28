Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala

Last Monday, March 21st, was Boundless Theater's inaugural gala, which was hosted by Pooya Mohseni, and featured Boundless Theater Ambassador Jenn Colella, as well as a musical performance by Hadiza Dockeray and a sneak peek at Boundless Theater's upcoming show Eleanor Rigby is Waiting.

Check out photos below!

Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) is a theatrical installation series returning the spotlight to the underground scene of the performing arts by presenting exclusively curated, boutique performances from indie playwrights, actors, musicians, and dancers in unconventional spaces, starting from speakeasy-styled cabaret locations throughout New York City.