Photos: See Jenn Colella & More at Boundless Theater's Inaugural Gala
Last Monday, March 21st, was Boundless Theater's inaugural gala, which was hosted by Pooya Mohseni, and featured Boundless Theater Ambassador Jenn Colella, as well as a musical performance by Hadiza Dockeray and a sneak peek at Boundless Theater's upcoming show Eleanor Rigby is Waiting.
Check out photos below!
Boundless Theater (A Stage Without Borders) is a theatrical installation series returning the spotlight to the underground scene of the performing arts by presenting exclusively curated, boutique performances from indie playwrights, actors, musicians, and dancers in unconventional spaces, starting from speakeasy-styled cabaret locations throughout New York City.
Photo credit: Jeff Smith/ReflectionsNYC
Boundless Theater Gala
Jenn Colella & Tommaso Cartia
Tommaso Cartia and artist Marco Gallotta
Boundless Theater Gala Presenters and Performers
Tommaso Cartia and Pooya Mohseni
Tommaso Cartia and Grimanesa Amoros
Robert Driemeyer
Shelly Ramoni
Ashley Kristeen Vega