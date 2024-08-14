Photos: Julian Schlossberg And Friends Celebrate The Release of MY FIRST BOOK- PART 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary stage and screen producer, broadcaster, podcaster and author Julian Schlossberg and friends gathered to celebrate the legendary producer’s 6 decades in show business, and the launch of Schlossberg’s new memoir, My First Book – Part 2, A Producer’s Life Continues. See photos from the event!

My First Book – Part 2, A Producer's Life Continues, the latest memoir from legendary stage and screen producer Julian Schlossberg, is now available in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook read by the author, from Amazon.

My First Book – Part 2 is another must-read for film, television, and theater enthusiasts alike. Julian Schlossberg is a Broadway, Off-Broadway, film and TV producer; a radio and TV host; and documentarian. With his latest memoir, Julian looks back on his six decades in show business with a cast of characters including friends and collaborators Mel Brooks, Charlton Heston, Warren Beatty, George C. Scott, Paddy Chayefsky, Elia Kazan, Arthur Penn, Mike Nichols, Elaine May, Zero Mostel, Woody Allen, Peter Falk, Jackie Mason, Danny Aiello, Eli Wallach, and F. Murray Abraham …to name a few. Written with engaging humor and behind-the-scenes, never-before-told anecdotes, you don’t need to have read Julian’s first book to love My First Book – Part 2.

The new memoir features a foreword by the Academy and Tony Award Winner Elaine May, and features chapters by Emmy Award winners Marlo Thomas, Renée Taylor and others who reflect on their collaborations and long friendships with this one-of-kind gentleman producer. (…They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.)

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

