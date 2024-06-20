Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS

The 24 Hour Musicals took place on Monday June 10, 2024 at 7pm at Classic Stage Company’s Lynn F. Angelson Theatre. This intensive theatrical endeavor will saw artists write, rehearse and perform four new musicals in just 24 hours.

The cast featured George Abud (Lempicka), Sherz Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along), Carolyn Cantor (Sell/Buy/Date), John Carrafa (Urinetown), Kayla Davion(Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Jesse Eisenberg (Happy Talk), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Emily Xu Hall (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile), Josh Koenigsberg (“Orange Is The New Black”), Andrew Leeds (“Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Gabrielle Ruiz (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Ryan Jamaal Swain (“Pose”), Will Swenson (A Beautiful Noise), and Natalie Walker (White Girl in Danger), Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”), Will Frears (Misery), Kirsten Guenther (Benny & Joon), Dylan Guerra (“The Other Two”), Jakeim Hart (Hell’s Kitchen), Leigh Ann Larkin (Gypsy), and Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM).

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins the night before the performance, when writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, musicians and production staff gather for a short orientation. Four writer and composer teams craft short musicals overnight (while actors and directors get some rest) and the next morning — after a furious printing and copying process — actors receive their scripts. Together with directors, choreographers and a live band, they begin rehearsal. Later that night, four brand new musicals take the stage in a one-night-only production!

Photo credit: Benjamin Manno



