Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS

Additional stars included Will Swenson, Natalie Walker and more.

By: Jun. 20, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The 24 Hour Musicals took place on Monday June 10, 2024 at 7pm at Classic Stage Company’s Lynn F. Angelson Theatre. This intensive theatrical endeavor will saw artists write, rehearse and perform four new musicals in just 24 hours.

See photos from the event below!

The cast featured George Abud (Lempicka), Sherz Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along), Carolyn Cantor (Sell/Buy/Date), John Carrafa (Urinetown), Kayla Davion(Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Jesse Eisenberg (Happy Talk), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Emily Xu Hall (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile), Josh Koenigsberg (“Orange Is The New Black”), Andrew Leeds (“Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist”), Gabrielle Ruiz (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Ryan Jamaal Swain (“Pose”), Will Swenson (A Beautiful Noise), and Natalie Walker (White Girl in Danger), Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”), Will Frears (Misery), Kirsten Guenther (Benny & Joon), Dylan Guerra (“The Other Two”), Jakeim Hart (Hell’s Kitchen), Leigh Ann Larkin (Gypsy), and Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM). 

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins the night before the performance, when writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, musicians and production staff gather for a short orientation. Four writer and composer teams craft short musicals overnight (while actors and directors get some rest) and the next morning — after a furious printing and copying process — actors receive their scripts. Together with directors, choreographers and a live band, they begin rehearsal. Later that night, four brand new musicals take the stage in a one-night-only production! 

Photo credit: Benjamin Manno

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Andrew Leeds, Kayla Davion, Heath Saunders, and Kathryn Gallagher

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Angelique Cabral, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Will Swenson and Jakeim Hart

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Colin Cosell and Jesse Eisenberg

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
George Abud

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Heath Saunders and Kathryn Gallagher

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Jonathan Judge-Russo and Natalie Walker

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Julia Nightingale and Leigh Ann Larkin

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Mark Armstrong and Madelyn Paquette

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Natalie Walker, Leigh Ann Larkin, and Julia Nightingale

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Ryan Jamaal Swain

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Sherz Aletaha and George Abud

Photos: Jesse Eisenberg, Kathryn Gallagher & More Take Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS
Will Swenson

 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos