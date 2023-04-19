Photos: Inside the First Rehearsal for THIS LAND WAS MADE at Vineyard Theater
Previews will begin on May 18, and opening night is set for June 4.
Vineyard Theatre will present This Land Was Made written by Tori Sampson and directed by LPTW Lucille Lortel Award and 2023 Obie Award winner Taylor Reynolds.
See inside the first rehearsal below!
Previews will begin on May 18 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Opening night for This Land Was Made, the third production of Vineyard's 40th season, is set for June 4. Single tickets can be booked starting at 1:00PM today, Wednesday, March 15 at https://vineyardtheatre.org/shows/thislandwasmade/ or by calling 212-353-0303.
In the world premiere of This Land Was Made, Oakland in 1967 is a powder keg of social activism ready to boil over into radical action. For the patrons of Miss Trish's bar, it's all just talking points - until the explosive and seductive force of the revolution walks through the door. History and imagination collide with vibrant humor and echo into our present moment in this stirring new play.
Community supported tickets for This Land Was Made through Vineyard Theatre's Good Neighbor program start at $37.80 ($35.00 + $2.80 fee) and standard tickets start at $85.32 ($79.00 + $6.32 fee).
(Back Row L-R) Director Taylor Reynolds, Oliver Palmer, Matthew Griffin, Curtis Morlaye, Leland Fowler, Sean Patrick Higgins, Julian Elijah Martinez, Yasha Jackson and Ezra Knight (Bottom Row L-R) Managing Director Suzanne Appel, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Libya V. Pugh and Artistic Director Sarah Stern
(Back Row L-R) Matthew Griffin, Curtis Morlaye, Leland Fowler, Director Taylor Reynolds, Sean Patrick Higgins, Julian Elijah Martinez, Yasha Jackson and Ezra Knight (Bottom Row L-R) Oliver Palmer, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Libya V. Pugh
(Back Row L-R) Yasha Jackson, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Libya V. PughMatthew Griffin, Sean Patrick Higgins, Julian Elijah Martinez, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Libya V. Pugh, Yasha Jackson and Ezra Knight (Bottom Row L-R) Curtis Morlaye, Leland Fowler and Oliver Palmer
Sean Patrick Higgins, Matthew Griffin
Curtis Morlaye
Director Taylor Reynolds
Ezra Knight, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Libya V. Pugh, Leland Fowler and Yasha Jackson
Matthew Griffin, Libya V. Pugh, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Leland Fowler, Yasha Jackson and Ezra Knight
Matthew Griffin, Libya V. Pugh, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Leland Fowler, Yasha Jackson and Ezra Knight
Julian Elijah Martinez, Sean Patrick Higgins, Matthew Griffin, Curtis Morlaye and Oliver Palmer
Julian Elijah Martinez, Sean Patrick Higgins, Matthew Griffin, Curtis Morlaye and Oliver Palmer
Yasha Jackson, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Libya V. Pugh