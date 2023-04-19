Photos: Inside the First Rehearsal for THIS LAND WAS MADE at Vineyard Theater

Vineyard Theatre will present This Land Was Made written by Tori Sampson and directed by LPTW Lucille Lortel Award and 2023 Obie Award winner Taylor Reynolds.

Previews will begin on May 18 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Opening night for This Land Was Made, the third production of Vineyard's 40th season, is set for June 4. Single tickets can be booked starting at 1:00PM today, Wednesday, March 15 at https://vineyardtheatre.org/shows/thislandwasmade/ or by calling 212-353-0303.

In the world premiere of This Land Was Made, Oakland in 1967 is a powder keg of social activism ready to boil over into radical action. For the patrons of Miss Trish's bar, it's all just talking points - until the explosive and seductive force of the revolution walks through the door. History and imagination collide with vibrant humor and echo into our present moment in this stirring new play.

Community supported tickets for This Land Was Made through Vineyard Theatre's Good Neighbor program start at $37.80 ($35.00 + $2.80 fee) and standard tickets start at $85.32 ($79.00 + $6.32 fee).