Photos: Inside Opening Night of Primary Stages' PEERLESS at 59E59 Theaters

PRIMARY STAGES and 59E59 Theaters, in association with Jamie deRoy, opened peerless last night at 59E59's Theater A by 2019/20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jiehae Park (Hannah and the Dread Gazebo) and directed by Margot Bordelon (...what the end will be)

A darkly comedic twist on Shakespeare's Macbeth set in the cutthroat world of elite college admissions, Jiehae Park's clever and incisive adaptation, peerless, is a comedy...until it's not. This new version of the classic story centers on M and L, twin Asian-American siblings who have given up everything to get into The College. When another classmate claims what they feel is rightfully "their spot," the twins decide they have only one option: murder.

The cast of peerless includes Marié Botha ("Dickinson") as "Dirty Girl/Preppy Girl," Anthony Cason (Oklahoma!) as "BF," Sasha Diamond (Teenage Dick) as "M," Benny Wayne Sully (My First Native American Boyfriend) as "D/Brother" and Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady) as "L."

peerless features scenic design by Kristen Robinson (Oratorio for Living Things), costume design by Amanda Gladu (The Jury), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Which Way to the Stage), compositions and sound design by Palmer Hefferan (The Skin of our Teeth), fight direction by Michael Rossmy (These Paper Bullets), and props supervision by Sean Sanford (Sanctuary City). Vickie Ramirez is the Cultural Consultant, Megan Schwarz Dickert is the Stage Manager, Malie Fujii is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Tameishia Peterson is the COVID Safety Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA, of TBD Casting and Tanis Parenteau is the Casting Assistant.

The performance schedule for peerless is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm and Saturday - Sunday at 2:00pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Tuesday October 18, Tuesday October 25 or Friday October 28.

Tickets to peerless begin at $25 and are available now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/peerless.

