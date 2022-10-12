Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Primary Stages' PEERLESS at 59E59 Theaters

Performances run through November 6, 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  

PRIMARY STAGES and 59E59 Theaters, in association with Jamie deRoy, opened peerless last night at 59E59's Theater A by 2019/20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jiehae Park (Hannah and the Dread Gazebo) and directed by Margot Bordelon (...what the end will be)

Check out the opening night photos below!

A darkly comedic twist on Shakespeare's Macbeth set in the cutthroat world of elite college admissions, Jiehae Park's clever and incisive adaptation, peerless, is a comedy...until it's not. This new version of the classic story centers on M and L, twin Asian-American siblings who have given up everything to get into The College. When another classmate claims what they feel is rightfully "their spot," the twins decide they have only one option: murder.

The cast of peerless includes Marié Botha ("Dickinson") as "Dirty Girl/Preppy Girl," Anthony Cason (Oklahoma!) as "BF," Sasha Diamond (Teenage Dick) as "M," Benny Wayne Sully (My First Native American Boyfriend) as "D/Brother" and Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady) as "L."

peerless features scenic design by Kristen Robinson (Oratorio for Living Things), costume design by Amanda Gladu (The Jury), lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Which Way to the Stage), compositions and sound design by Palmer Hefferan (The Skin of our Teeth), fight direction by Michael Rossmy (These Paper Bullets), and props supervision by Sean Sanford (Sanctuary City). Vickie Ramirez is the Cultural Consultant, Megan Schwarz Dickert is the Stage Manager, Malie Fujii is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Tameishia Peterson is the COVID Safety Manager. Casting is by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA, of TBD Casting and Tanis Parenteau is the Casting Assistant.

The performance schedule for peerless is as follows: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm and Saturday - Sunday at 2:00pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances on Tuesday October 18, Tuesday October 25 or Friday October 28.

Tickets to peerless begin at $25 and are available now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/peerless.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Benny Wayne Sully, Sasha Diamond, Shannon Tyo, Marie Botha, Anthony Cason
Benny Wayne Sully, Sasha Diamond, Shannon Tyo, Marie Botha, Anthony Cason

Benny Wayne Sully, , Sasha Diamond, Shannon Tyo, Marie Botha, Anthony Cason
Benny Wayne Sully, , Sasha Diamond, Shannon Tyo, Marie Botha, Anthony Cason

Andrew Leynse, Artistic Director, & Shane D. Hudson, Executive Director
Andrew Leynse, Artistic Director, & Shane D. Hudson, Executive Director

Anthony Cason, Marie Botha, Benny Wayne Sully, Shannon Tyo, Sasha Diamond
Anthony Cason, Marie Botha, Benny Wayne Sully, Shannon Tyo, Sasha Diamond

Shannon Tyo, Benny Wayne Sully, Anthony Cason, Sasha Diamond Margot Bordelon, Marie Botha, Jiehae Park
Shannon Tyo, Benny Wayne Sully, Anthony Cason, Sasha Diamond Margot Bordelon, Marie Botha, Jiehae Park

Anthony Cason, Sasha Diamond, Shannon Tyo
Anthony Cason, Sasha Diamond, Shannon Tyo

Sasha Diamond & Shannon Tyo
Sasha Diamond & Shannon Tyo

Peerless
Peerless

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Primary Stages' PEERLESS at 59E59 Theaters

Shane Hudson, Carl Address, Andrew Leynse
Shane Hudson, Carl Address, Andrew Leynse

Shane Hudson, Mary Borba, Marla Persky, Andrew Leynse
Shane Hudson, Mary Borba, Marla Persky, Andrew Leynse

Andrew Leynse, Margot Bordelon, Susan He Stanton
Andrew Leynse, Margot Bordelon, Susan He Stanton

Cecilia Lin, Richard Maltby Jr., Jamie deRoy
Cecilia Lin, Richard Maltby Jr., Jamie deRoy

Marsi Gardiner & Jason Kravits
Marsi Gardiner & Jason Kravits

Jiehae Park & Richard Maltby Jr.
Jiehae Park & Richard Maltby Jr.

Jiehae Park & Jamie deRoy
Jiehae Park & Jamie deRoy

Kate Hamill & Erin Daley
Kate Hamill & Erin Daley

Paul Katz & friend
Paul Katz & friend

Jiehae Park, friend, Margot Bordelon
Jiehae Park, friend, Margot Bordelon

Primary Stages
Primary Stages

Shayne Hudson, Jamie deRoy, Jiehae Park, Margot Bordelon, Erin Daley, Andrew Leynse
Shayne Hudson, Jamie deRoy, Jiehae Park, Margot Bordelon, Erin Daley, Andrew Leynse

Mary Bacon
Mary Bacon

Jiehae Park & Eileen Wiseman
Jiehae Park & Eileen Wiseman

Jason Kravits & Jamie deRoy
Jason Kravits & Jamie deRoy

Daniel Dunlow & Eda Sorokoff
Daniel Dunlow & Eda Sorokoff

Christine Delisle, Ken Klein, Jamie deRoy
Christine Delisle, Ken Klein, Jamie deRoy

Ted Snowdon & Jamie deRoy
Ted Snowdon & Jamie deRoy

Adam Gwon
Adam Gwon

Andries Berendsen & Rehanna Almestica
Andries Berendsen & Rehanna Almestica

Jamie deRoy & Richard Maltby Jr.
Jamie deRoy & Richard Maltby Jr.

Peerless
Peerless

Photos: Inside Opening Night of Primary Stages' PEERLESS at 59E59 Theaters


Regional Awards


October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

PRIMARY STAGES and 59E59 Theaters, in association with Jamie deRoy, opened peerless last night at 59E59's Theater A  by 2019/20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence Jiehae Park (Hannah and the Dread Gazebo) and directed by Margot Bordelon (…what the end will be)
