Photos: Inside Opening Night of DELIRIUM Off-Broadway
See photos of Andrey Burkovskiy, Chulpan Khamatova and more.
The New York Premiere of the -Arlekin! production of Delirium is officially open Off-Broadway. A bold new adaptation of Eugène Ionesco's Frenzy for Two, Or More, Delirium is adapted and directed by recent Lortel Award winner Igor Golyak. Delirium will now run through Saturday, November 7, 2026. Andrey Burkovskiy and Chulpan Khamatova star in this comic, deeply human piece about survival, love, and the fragile architecture of reality.
In Delirium, a couple is locked in an endless argument while the world outside collapses into chaos. As the boundaries between reality and delusion dissolve, Khamatova ("Her") and Burkovskiy ("Him") inhabit a space where conflict becomes connection, and contradiction becomes a form of devotion. What begins as absurdist comedy reveals its deeper truth: two people fighting not against each other, but for each other's continued existence.
Delirium reunites Golyak with an international design team behind the company's critically acclaimed award-winning production of Our Class including Scenic and Properties Design by Jan Pappelbaum, Costume Design by Sasha Ageeva, and Music Composition by Anna Drubich, plus Lighting Design by Jeff Adelberg, Sound Design by Denis Zabiyaka, and Arlekin production by Nick Schwartz-Hall.
Photo credit: Angela of York
NickSchwartz Hall and Chulpan Khamatova
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