Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater

The play begins previews Sunday, June 23 and opens on Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

By:
Last week the cast, crew and staff of Lincoln Center Theater gathered for the first rehearsal of Flex, a new play by Candrice Jones directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Check out photos from the first rehearsal below!

The play begins previews Sunday, June 23 and opens on Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Flex will feature Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique and Tamera Tomakili and will have sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Adam Honore, and sound by Palmer Hefferan.  Charles M. Turner III will be the Stage Manager.

FLEX tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Arkansas. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas. Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart? Or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water? This powerful new play by Candrice Jones celebrates the fierce athleticism of women's basketball with all the adrenaline and swagger of a four-quarter game.

Photo Credit: Chasi Annexy

Flex
Andre Bishop with the company

Flex
Members of the company

Flex
The cast, crew and LCT staff

Flex
Lileana Blain-Cruz and Candrice Jones

Flex
The cast with Lileana Blain-Cruz and Candrice Jones

Flex
The cast

Flex
Ciara Monique, Erica Matthews and Halili Knox

Flex
Lileana Blain-Cruz with the company

Flex
Brittany Bellizeare and Christiana Clark

Flex
Renita Lewis, Stephanie Everett and Tamera Tomakili

Flex
Tamera Tomakili and Halili Knox



