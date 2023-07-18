Video: First Look at FLEX at Lincoln Center Theater

By: Jul. 18, 2023

The Lincoln Center Theater production of Flex is currently in previews and will open on Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The new play is written by Candrice Jones and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

 Get a first look at Flex below!

FLEX features Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique and Tamera Tomakili; and has sets by Matt Saunders, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Adam Honoré, and sound by Palmer HefferanCharles M. Turner III is the Stage Manager.






