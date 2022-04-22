Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the New York Premiere of FAT HAM

Following an exciting and innovative filmed production produced by The Wilma Theater in 2021 during the shutdown, FAT HAM will make its live New York premiere this spring in the Anspacher Theater. FAT HAM is written by James Ijames and directed by Public Theater Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali. Performances will begin with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Thursday, May 12 and run through Sunday, June 12. FAT HAM will officially open on Thursday, May 26. The New York premiere of FAT HAM is co-produced by The Public Theater and National Black Theatre.

The cast of FAT HAM includes Nikki Crawford (Tedra), Chris Herbie Holland (Tio), Billy Eugene Jones (Rev/Papp), Adrianna Mitchell (Opal), Calvin Leon Smith (Larry), Marcel Spears (Juicy), and Benja Kay Thomas (Rabby).

The production features scenic design by Maruti Evans, costume design by Dominique Fawn Hill, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, hair and wig design by Earon Chew Nealey, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, illusions by Skylar Fox, fight direction by Lisa Kopitsky, and choreography by Darrell Moultrie. Jereme Kyle serves as the Production Stage Manager and Ryan Kane serves as the Stage Manager.

