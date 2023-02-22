Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal For MOZART: HER STORY - THE NEW MUSICAL

The cast will include Kennedy Caughell, Justin Matthew Sargent, Robert Cuccioli and more.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Timeless Stage & Screen, in association with Amas Musical Theatre will present special presentations of MOZART: HER STORY - THE NEW MUSICAL, with book and lyrics by Tegan Summer and music and additional lyrics by Gregory Nabours. Directed by Stephanie Klemons, with choreography by Dwight Rhoden & Desmond Richardson, music direction by Mr. Nabours and dramaturgy by Colette Freedman, the presentations will be held on Sunday, March 5 and Monday, March 6 at 7:30pm at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall (881 Seventh Avenue, NYC).

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The Woman in the Shadows, Behind the Man in the Sun: Wolfgang's sister, Nan Mozart, is a brilliant composer who struggles to be seen and heard in the male-dominated 18th century court. When the young virtuosa, who is arguably more talented than her brother, is silenced and banned from all artistic endeavors, she rebels. In this untold story, two estranged siblings embark on a journey of love, hate, tragedy and redemption. Continuing the American musical's tradition of creative radicalism, Mozart: Her Story - The New Musical breaks new ground as it marries Mozart's classics with over twenty contemporary originals by Summer & Nabours.

The cast will include Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square, Wicked) as Nan, Justin Matthew Sargent (Rock of Ages, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark) as Wolfgang, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Les Misrables), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Rock of Ages), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, KPOP), Etai Benson (Company, The Band's Visit), Jonathan Mousset (Jersey Boys, The Full Monty), Jenna Leigh Green (Wicked, West Side Story), Gregory Treco (Hamilton, Taboo), Greg Laucella (In The Heights, Miss Saigon), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Memphis), Asmeret Ghebremichael (Legally Blonde, The Book of Mormon), and Morgan Marcell (Hamilton, Miss Saigon), Jillian Davis, Tatian Melendez, Larissa Gerske, Joe Gonzlez, Thomas Dilley, and Kelly Marsh (Complexions Contemporary Ballet). Casting byStephanie KlapperCasting.

Tickets are $45-$65 and may be obtained here for the Sunday performance and here for the Monday performance.

The Full Company of MOZART: HER STORY - The New Musical

Tegan Summer and Stephanie Klemons

Stephanie Klemons and Company

Desmond Richardson, Dwight Rhoden and company




