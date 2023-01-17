Photos: Get a First Look at COLIN QUINN: SMALL TALK at the Lucille Lortel Theatre

Colin Quinn: Small Talk, a new comedy written by and starring Colin Quinn, is currently in previews at the Lucille Lortel Theatre and officially opens on Monday, January 23. The limited engagement runs through February 11. Colin Quinn: Small Talk produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia and Brian Stern.

In his latest attempt at humor, Colin breaks down the one area he's actually gifted in: Personality. Mr. Quinn has been chatting it up with friends, family, municipal employees and counter people for his whole life and now he can teach you how to stop sucking the energy out of the room.

Colin said, "I'm doing this show because I'm fascinated with how personality in general (and individuals in particular) have fed into society. (Fascinated might be a strong word)."

Colin Quinn: Small Talk is directed by James Fauvell (Colin Quinn Red State Blue State), with set design by Zoë Hurvitz (Tomorrow Will Take Care Of Itself), lighting design by Amina Alexander (Alex Edelman: Just For Us), and sound design by Margaret Montagna (A Woman of the World).

Tickets for Colin Quinn: Small Talk are $39-$49 (previews) and $49-$59 (after January 23). Premium seating is also available. The performance schedule is: Monday-Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 7PM and 9PM, and Saturday at 3PM and 7PM.

For tickets and information, please visit: www.ColinQuinnShow.com.

Photo credit: Monique Carboni