Photos: GOING BACHARACH The Songs of an Icon Celebrates Opening Night

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Check out photos from opening night of the musical revue, Going Bacharach: The Songs of an Icon, being presented Off-Broadway at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater for 12 weeks only, starting September 9.

Who in this world doesn’t have a favorite Burt Bacharach song? Fresh off smash-hit, critically acclaimed engagements in New York and Chicago last season, Going Bacharach is sweeping back into town for an encore run. This sleek and classy production is a celebration of the master who composed the soundtrack for a generation. Backed by a world class five-piece band, three powerhouse vocalists take you on a soulful and sophisticated musical journey through that distinctive Bacharach sound. Reimagined with fresh, joyful, and illuminating new arrangements by Australian jazz sensation Adrian Galante, experience the Bacharach classics you love — “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” “That's What Friends Are For,” “I'll Never Fall In Love Again,” “What's New Pussycat?,” “Alfie,” “Promises, Promises,” “Always Something There To Remind Me,” “Close To You,” “The Look Of Love,” “Do You Know The Way To San Jose?,” and more — as you've never heard them before.

David Zippel directs an ensemble of vocalists including Hilary Kole, Ava Locknar, Meecah, John Pagano, Julia Danielle Smulson, and Alyssa Wray, with Going Bacharach co-creator Adrian Galante at the piano and clarinet leading a five-piece band. Going Bacharach's vocalists will perform on a rotating schedule.

For nearly 70 years, Burt Bacharach supplied the soundtrack of the American experience. His is one of the most stylistically diverse and individualistic catalogues in popular music. Through his early classical training under composer Darius Milhaud and his exposure to the vibrant New York City Jazz scene as a teenager in the early 1940s, Bacharach was able to seamlessly amalgamate a wide range of stylistic influences to create his own brand of popular song. His catalogue of hits served as a bridge from the classic Great American Songbook standards of the early 20th century to the post Rock n’ Roll era of popular music, creating a library of songs that became the soundtrack to the lives of multiple generations... recorded by everyone from Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin to Adele, from Frank Sinatra to Elvis Presley to Elvis Costello.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

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