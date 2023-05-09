Photos: First Look at Mobile Unit's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

The Public Theater is presenting their new bilingual and musical adaptation of The Comedy of Errors, adapted by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri. The Mobile Unit show is currently popping up outdoors and indoors at public plazas, parks, community centers, and more locations with an all-Latine cast and musical styles from around Latin America.

See photos below!

The production began its free tour of the five boroughs on May 2 and will continue through May 21, and then run for a free engagement at The Public Theater May 25-June 11. A full schedule can be found at publictheater.org.