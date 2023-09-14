Photos: First Look at FORT HUACHA and BLOODSHOT at SheArts NYC

Fort Huachuca will open on Thursday, September 28th and Bloodshot on Friday, September 29th.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

SheNYC Arts presents two plays running in rep, September 23 to October 14, by Festival alumni writers at A.R.T/NY Mezzanine Theater. Fort Huachuca will open on Thursday, September 28th and Bloodshot on Friday, September 29th.

Check out photos from both plays below!

The two shows are FORT HUACHUCA  by Ailema Sousa and BLOODSHOT  by Elinor T Vanderburg and they will run in rep (alternating performances). The two shows will transport audiences from the world of a WWII Army Base to a nightmarish, alternate-universe New York City. 

The cast for Fort Huachuca is: Ailema Sousa (also the playwright); Elinor Powell; Chris Yim; Hiro Takahashi; Kofi Asanti; Marty Freeman; Brittany Shonka; Marjorie Bishop; Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi; Thelma Johnson; Yaisa; Mayvee Ashmoor; Luz Ozuna; Georgia Davis; KiYonna Carr; and Susan Freeman.

The cast for Bloodshot is: Kofi Asanti; Ben Holbrook; Cashton Tate Rehklau; Ray Johnson; Soren Stockman and Fedly Danel.


 

Universal and real, FORT HUACHUCA tackles social issues that are still relevant today: racism and sexism. It’s an inside look at survival in the army in the 1940s, when society treated women and people of color as “less than”. In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, Mayvee, Georgia, Elinor, Majorie, and Thelma enlist to serve their country and are sent to Fort Huachuca, an army base camp in Arizona. As Black nurses, they're in charge of treating enemy prisoners of war.  They quickly learn the rules of the camp: stay segregated from the white soldiers; in an emergency, always treat the white soldiers first; and remember that we're all on the same team, fighting for the same country.   

BLOODSHOT is a vicious psycho-caper that pits the deprived against the depraved in a pulpy, noir-inspired mystery. Unreliably narrated, this deeply dark and acerbically funny mystery follows two detectives navigating a world that is being torn apart by a mysterious plague -- one causes chronic sleeplessness and spontaneous death. It's set in a city that feels like ours, but something feels off. Or is that just the insomnia kicking in? BLOODSHOT will also feature an original score written and performed by the band The Mombs. 

Photo Credit: Danielle DeMatteo

Ailema Sousa, Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi, Luz Ozuna
Ailema Sousa, Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi, Luz Ozuna

Brittany Shonka, Yaisa
Brittany Shonka, Yaisa

Chris Yim, Ailema Sousa
Chris Yim, Ailema Sousa

Anima Derosian, Yaisa, Ailema Sousa
Anima Derosian, Yaisa, Ailema Sousa

Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi, Chris Yim
Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi, Chris Yim

Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi, Luz Ozuna, Brittany Shonka
Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi, Luz Ozuna, Brittany Shonka

Luz Ozuna, Brittany Shonka
Luz Ozuna, Brittany Shonka

Yaisa
Yaisa

Yaisa, Ailema Sousa
Yaisa, Ailema Sousa

Yaisa, Ailema Sousa, Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi, Luz Osuna, Brittany Shonka
Yaisa, Ailema Sousa, Katelyn E. Appiah-Kubi, Luz Osuna, Brittany Shonka

Ray Johnson, Soren Stockman, Fedly Daniel, Nijah Dent, Kofi Asanti
Ray Johnson, Soren Stockman, Fedly Daniel, Nijah Dent, Kofi Asanti

Ben Holbrook, Fedly Daniel
Ben Holbrook, Fedly Daniel

Cast
Cast

Ben Holbrook, Fedly Daniel, Soren Stockman, Nijah Dent
Ben Holbrook, Fedly Daniel, Soren Stockman, Nijah Dent

Cashton Tate Rehklau, Ray Johnson, Kofi Asanti, Fedly Daniel
Cashton Tate Rehklau, Ray Johnson, Kofi Asanti, Fedly Daniel

Fedly Daniel, Ben Holbrook
Fedly Daniel, Ben Holbrook

Fedly Daniel, Soren Stockman, Nijah Dent
Fedly Daniel, Soren Stockman, Nijah Dent

Jordan Antonette Mosley, Fedly Daniel
Jordan Antonette Mosley, Fedly Daniel

Kofi Asanti
Kofi Asanti

Ray Johnson, Drew Vanderburg, Ben Holbrook, Kofi Asanti
Ray Johnson, Drew Vanderburg, Ben Holbrook, Kofi Asanti




