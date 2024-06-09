Photos: First Look at DAVID, A NEW MUSICAL at AMT Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AMT Theater is presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of David, A New Musical with music by Al Tapper, book and lyrics by Martha Rosenblatt, Gary Glickstein, and Mr.Tapper, with music direction by David Wolfson, and direction and choreography by Kyle Pleasant. The production officially opens this afternoon Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 3:00pm and continues through July 13th, 2024.

Check out production photos below!

David is the story of the biblical King David, nearing the end of his life, looking back at the decisions he made, good and bad, bemoaning the fact that history may only remember him as 'the kid with the slingshot." With the prophet Nathan they recount the dramatic events that led to his rise from obscure soldier to warrior to lover to eventual king of the entire land. Told with humor and poignancy, the musical peels away at the myth to reveal the actual man. A man capable of jealousy, heroism, passion, and leadership.

The cast for David, A New Musical is Danny Arnold (Saul), Jay Aubrey Jones (Achish), Jacob Louchheim (Jonathan), Caleb Mathura (Solomon), Kenny Morris (Nathan), Timothy Warmen (David), Olivia Vadnais (Michal), and Ethan Zeph (Young David). The ensemble is Ashley Marie Arnold, Blair Alexis Brown, Bruce Blanchard, Scott Harrison, Garland Ray, and Jodi Snyder.

The creative team is James F. Fenton (set design), Mary Ellen Stebbins (lighting design), Ashley Soliman (costume design), and Elisabeth Weidner (sound design). The production stage manager is Emily Kluger. The assistant stage manager is Eitan Markowitz. The assistant director is Christina Franklin.

David, A New Musical will play the following performance schedule: Wednesday at 2pm & 7pm, Thursday & Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets are $65 and may be purchased online here. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the AMT Theater box office one (1) hour before curtain.

