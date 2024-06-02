Photos: First Look at A MAN AMONG YE at The Players Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a sneak peek of some of the cast and characters of spit&vigor's Among Among Ye, starting it's five week off-Broadway run at the Players Theater on June 13th, in the photos below!

From the acclaimed company that brought Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre (“tenacity ground into every red velvet seat - in other words, I love it” - Vulture) and In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church (“wrenching and visually eloquent” - The New York Times).

A Man Among Ye is a deliciously dark blend of bodice-ripping romance, historical costumes, sea shanties, sex, death, and swashbuckling sword fights. Theater company spit&vigor brings their transformative set pieces, design and commitment to daring & provocative live theater.

The raucous, rollicking, and quite unbelievable (semi) true story of pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read. Sword fights, sea shanties and mythical creatures help set the tone in this highly stylized and carnivalesque outrageous dark comedy.

More info at: https://www.spitnvigor.com/a-man-among-ye



Andre Silva

George Walsh

Liv Vordenberg

Azumi Tsutsui

