Photos: First Look At THE LITTLE MERMAID The Musical Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre

Things are going swimmingly for theatre goers in NYC's Greenwich village, as Literally Alive Family Theatre "The Little Mermaid the Musical" opens its enchanting Off-Broadway run at the Players Theatre.

The production-based on the story by Hans Christian Andersen-is celebrating its fifth Off-Broadway run. Written and directed by Literally Alive Artistic Director Brenda Bell and choreographed by Shino Frances and Chrisy Kakurai, the show features an original score by Michael Sgouros, who leads a live percussion ensemble with members Sean Statser, Britton Matthews, and Chris Natale.

Andersen's tale, written in 1836, features the youngest of three mermaid sisters, who longs to visit the world outside the ocean and interact with the mortals. When she does, she falls in love with a prince, whom she saves from drowning after his ship is destroyed at sea. She makes a deal with the evil fish witch and trades her voice for legs and the chance to live on land and win her prince's heart. She soon learns, however, that with love often comes sacrifice.

"Andersen's story is really beautiful -there was very little we felt the need to change," said Bell. "We stick as close to the original as possible because we find it holds such beauty and poignancy, with a clear and moving message."

Literally Alive's production brings its version of the original tale to life with blacklight puppetry (which makes it look like the sea creatures are swimming of their own accord), colorful costumes by Courtney Hansen and a set design by Chris Clarke. Eleven adult actors and one youth play various scripted and ensemble roles. Players Theatre fans will recognize Raina Silver, who plays Coral the Little Mermaid, and Eric Fletcher, who tackles the dual roles of Queen Mum and the Fish Witch. Michael DeRosa, who has also appeared at the Players, joins the cast as Prince Quentin, Coral's love interest. Coral is kept company by two of her mermaid sisters, Pearl (Taylor Neilson) and Shelly (Madison Kelly Stepnowski), who often act as the comic relief. They are joined by Princess Christine (Stephanie Berger) and an ensemble of energetic and talented dancer/puppeteers: Maximilian Johnson, Madison N. Figueroa, Lindsay Rosser, Melanie Kaisen, and Rion Higashi. The cast is rounded out by the addition of a new character - Solo the Sea Turtle - who is portrayed by a puppet and brought to life by 12-year-old Avery Ilardi.

The show moves seamlessly from land to under the sea with the artful light design by Jessica Choi, illuminating Elizabeth Chaney's puppet designs. As production manager, Emma Ruopp ensures that all the show's technical elements are in place, and stage manager Nicholas Thomas keeps everything running smoothly alongside assistant stage manager Kelley Alogna.

"The Little Mermaid" runs through February 25 - April 12 on Saturdays at 3pm and 7pm and Sundays at 11am and 2p at The Players Theatre: 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY 10012. Family workshops are at 2pm on Saturdays and 10am on Sundays. For more information please visit: www.literallyalive.com.