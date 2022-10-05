Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre

Frankenstein the Musical continues Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November 6 at The Players Theatre.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

Be Bold! Productions continues its series of original musical adaptations of classic, time-tested literature favorites with Frankenstein the Musical at the historic Players Theatre. In the heart of the West Village, this production brings this faithful adaptation of Mary Shelley's gothic horror novel.

Frankenstein the Musical continues Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November 6 at The Players Theatre. Visit monsteroffbroadway.com for tickets. Directed by Pierce Cassedy. Written and composed by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros.

This intimate space next to The Comedy Cellar and Cafe Wha? is one of Off-Broadway's oldest houses, adding to the atmosphere of this Autumn memory from the mind of Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

Don't miss performances by Eric Fletcher as The Monster and Devon Turchan as Dr. Victor Frankenstein as well as Theron Taylor (Walton), Sydney McQueen Fieseler (Elizabeth), Arianna Stendardo (Justine), Kyle Rhys Dalsimer (Henry), Wiliam (Avery Ilardi), dancers Gabrielle A. Larios and Hannah Gunderman, and ensemble members Steven Martella, Livvie Hirshfield, James Brautigam, Tony Lehman and Taylor Neilson.

A live orchestra led by composer Michael Sgouros includes percussion (Michael Sgouros, Sean Statser, and Christopher Natale) and Cello (Eric Allen).

To bring audiences into the world of Dr. Frankenstein's tale of obsession comes scenic design by Elizabeth Chaney, Costumes by Brenda Bell and Courtney Hansen, Lighting Design by Jessica Choi, Production Manager Emma Ruopp, Stage Manager Melony Reyes, Assistant Stage Manager Kelley Alogna, Music Director Michael Sgouros, Vocal Director Eric Fletche and Artistic Director/Producer Brenda Bell.

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Devon Turchan,Taylor Neilson, Theron Taylor Montgomery, Kyle Rhys Dalsimer, Steven Martella

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Theron Taylor Montgomery

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Theron Taylor Montgomery and Company

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Sydney McQueen Fieseler, Kyle Rhys Dalsimer

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Devon Turchan and Company

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Devon Turchan

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Eric Fletcher

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Eric Fletcher, Avery Ilardi

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Sydney McQueen Fieseler, Arianna Stendardo

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Taylor Neilson

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Devon Turchan

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Livvie Hirschfield, Arianna Stendardo, James Brautigam

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Arianna Stendardo, Steven Martella)

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Taylor Neilson

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Hannah Gundermann

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Sydney McQueen Fieseler, Arianna Stendardo

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Eric Fletcher

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Tony Lehaman, Avery Ilardi, Taylor Neilson, and James Brautigam

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Devon Turchan, Eric Fletcher

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Eric Fletcher, Gabrielle A. Larios

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Eric Fletcher, Gabrielle A. Larios

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Devon Turchan, Kyle Rhys Dalsimer

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Eric Fletcher and Company

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Eric Fletcher, James Brautigam

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Sydney McQueen Fieseler

Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre
Arianna Stendardo, Avery Ilardi, Sydney McQueen Fieseler and Kyle Rhys Dalsimer





More Hot Stories For You


Co/Lab Theater Group's Annual Benefit Co/Lab Live! to Honor Liz Plank and Jonathan Brenner in NovemberCo/Lab Theater Group's Annual Benefit Co/Lab Live! to Honor Liz Plank and Jonathan Brenner in November
October 5, 2022

CO/LAB Theater Group will present its annual benefit, CO/LAB Live!, on Sunday, November 13 at 4 PM ET in-person at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater (137 W, 26th) and also streaming live online.
Michael McKean Presents NINA CONTIMichael McKean Presents NINA CONTI
October 5, 2022

The UK's quick-thinking queen of ventriloquism and British Comedy Award winner NINA CONTI brings her widely-acclaimed and truly unique show to New York's off-Broadway, direct from sell-out seasons in London's West End and Edinburgh Festival.
Frédéric Sonntag's GEORGE KAPLAN Will Make New York Premiere at The New OhioFrédéric Sonntag's GEORGE KAPLAN Will Make New York Premiere at The New Ohio
October 5, 2022

The Bridge Production Group (Max Hunter, Artistic Director) will present the New York Premiere of Frédéric Sonntag’s George Kaplan with an English Translation by Samuel Buggeln (Cherry Arts), directed by Max Hunter ([title of show] at Brooklyn Navy Yards; See You at The New Ohio). The production will run November 15-December 3 at The New Ohio (154 Christopher Street New York, NY 10014). 
Apricot Sky Presents THE LAST PASTRAMI SANDWICHApricot Sky Presents THE LAST PASTRAMI SANDWICH
October 5, 2022

Apricot Sky Productions to present 'The Last Pastrami Sandwich' and six other short plays with dramatic and comedic themes -- produced, written, directed, and acted by New Jerseyans.
Photos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and MorePhotos: Billy Porter Hosts Tectonic Theater Project Benefit Cabaret Featuring Darren Criss, Jason Robert Brown, and More
October 4, 2022

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winner Billy Porter hosted Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit cabaret, A Tectonic Cabaret on Monday, October 3, 2022. See photos from inside the event.