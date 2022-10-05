Photos: First Look At FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL At The Players Theatre

Be Bold! Productions continues its series of original musical adaptations of classic, time-tested literature favorites with Frankenstein the Musical at the historic Players Theatre. In the heart of the West Village, this production brings this faithful adaptation of Mary Shelley's gothic horror novel.

Frankenstein the Musical continues Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November 6 at The Players Theatre. Visit monsteroffbroadway.com for tickets. Directed by Pierce Cassedy. Written and composed by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros.

This intimate space next to The Comedy Cellar and Cafe Wha? is one of Off-Broadway's oldest houses, adding to the atmosphere of this Autumn memory from the mind of Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

Don't miss performances by Eric Fletcher as The Monster and Devon Turchan as Dr. Victor Frankenstein as well as Theron Taylor (Walton), Sydney McQueen Fieseler (Elizabeth), Arianna Stendardo (Justine), Kyle Rhys Dalsimer (Henry), Wiliam (Avery Ilardi), dancers Gabrielle A. Larios and Hannah Gunderman, and ensemble members Steven Martella, Livvie Hirshfield, James Brautigam, Tony Lehman and Taylor Neilson.

A live orchestra led by composer Michael Sgouros includes percussion (Michael Sgouros, Sean Statser, and Christopher Natale) and Cello (Eric Allen).

To bring audiences into the world of Dr. Frankenstein's tale of obsession comes scenic design by Elizabeth Chaney, Costumes by Brenda Bell and Courtney Hansen, Lighting Design by Jessica Choi, Production Manager Emma Ruopp, Stage Manager Melony Reyes, Assistant Stage Manager Kelley Alogna, Music Director Michael Sgouros, Vocal Director Eric Fletche and Artistic Director/Producer Brenda Bell.