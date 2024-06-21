Photos: Charles Busch and Tovah Feldshuh Visit TOMORROW WE LOVE at The Chain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor, drag legend and Tony-nominated playwright Charles Busch, and four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh attended TOMORROW WE LOVE this week and visited with the cast of the new gender-bending comedic homage to the classic romantic films of the mid-twentieth century written by Jeffrey Vause (Aloha Oy!) and Steve Hauck (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). Performances are scheduled to run through Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Steve Hauck directs a cast of six, including Jeffrey Vause as Elaine "Lainie" Fairbanks, with Alex Herrera (NY: Pride House, Side Show), Phoebe Lloyd (Regional: Loves Labor’s Lost), Jimmy Moon (NY: A Letter to the Bishop), Sarah Sanou (Regional: Measure for Measure, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), and Robert Sebastian Webb (Regional: The Odd Couple, The Mulligan).

It's 1960 in the wealthy enclave of Noble Bay, California, where Elaine ‘Lainie' Fairbanks is the toast of the town. She has it all - money, status and an intimate relationship with the Pacific Ocean. Suddenly Lainie must contend with her husband's betrayal, her daughter's rebellion, her best friend's treachery and the wrath of a small town engulfed in scandal. Can she turn tragedy into triumph? Will she crumble or will she soar? Tomorrow We Love is her story - and ours!

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:00pm.; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $45.00 (plus a fee) and can be purchased by visiting EventBrite. Direct ticketing link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tomorrow-we-love-a-new-comedy-by-jeffrey-vause-and-steve-hauck-tickets-814457182357. Tickets for $25 are available for some performances. Tickets are also available via TDF.

Tomorrow We Love is produced by Proud Image Theatre Company as part of the Factory Series at The Chain Theatre. Set Designer: Evan Frank; Costume Designer: Jimmy Moon; Hair and Wig Designer: James Hodges; Lighting Designer: Sasha Finley; Choreographer: Don Philpott; Sound Designer: Morry Campbell; Make-up Designer: Akyiaa Wilson; Assistant Director: Austin Ku; Graphic Designer: Jeff Griffith; Photographer/Videographer: Kevin Cristaldi; Production Stage Manager: Emma Levy; General Manager: Bennett Theatricals LLC (Andy Crosten and Andrew Winans); House Manager: Tony M. Young; Press Representative: Paul Siebold/Off Off PR.

