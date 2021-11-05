Photo: THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE Poster Revealed!

The Shed will present a newly commissioned production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, freshly revisited by playwright Jane Wagner. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman (Lifespan of a Fact, Violet) will stage the iconic play starring Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live, Schmigadoon!) in her theatrical debut. James Alsop ("Girls 5 Eva") will choreograph.

Performances begin on December 21, 2021 and opening night is January 11, 2022 at the Shed's intimate 500-seat Griffin Theater (545 West 30th Street).

This award winning, timely one-woman play The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe explores American society, art, power, and the feminist movement through a comedic and quick-witted investigation.

The creative team includes Christine Jones and Mary Hamrick (Co-Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Elisheba Ittoop (Sound Designer/Composer), Justin Scribner (Production Stage Manager). Lily Tomlin, who originated the role, serves as executive producer with Wagner.

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe won the 1986 New York Drama Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience. The play moved to Broadway in 1985, where Ms. Tomlin won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

"I am so excited that my play The Search is being brought back to life at the Shed this winter. I feel so fortunate to have the stellar duo of Cecily Strong of SNL and Leigh Silverman at the forefront of this journey. I am over the moon to have the brilliantly talented team at the Shed helping me to reimagine the Search that I began with Lily Tomlin at another fragile time in our world." - Jane Wagner, Playwright

"The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe has been an indelible presence for me since I was 14 when I discovered a well-loved copy in the theater section of my local library," said Cecily Strong. "The timing of this run could not be more perfect as we invite audiences to reconnect with each other after such difficult separation and experience the humanity in Jane Wagner's extraordinary words. I'm buzzing in equal measure with nerves and excitement and am truly honored to be taking this journey with the team at the Shed and the force of nature that is Leigh Silverman - buoyed by the incredible support of Jane and my comedy hero, Lily Tomlin. It all feels like kismet and a lifelong dream come true!"

"This production originated with the celebrated New York Theater director Leigh Silverman, who brought the idea of revisiting the work of the iconic Jane Wagner. In presenting The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, we're watching as the baton is passed from Lily Tomlin to Cecily Strong in her New York stage debut and we are thrilled that audiences can experience this at The Shed," said Madani Younis, The Shed's Chief Executive Producer. "This play is one of those rare works that makes a plea for connection, for love and friendship, insisting that the only way we will be saved is to save one another. It affirms the possibility of hope and describes the true labor of change that takes place in both the personal and political. It is a welcomed reminder of how far we have come and of the work that remains ahead of us."

"I was 11 years old when I first had my mind blown by Lily Tomlin's iconic performance in the brilliant masterpiece, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. It is not overstatement or hyperbolic to say I am a director because of the transformational magic I experienced that night and which can only happen in the theater. And in the painful depths of the pandemic, when there was no theater, and in the abyss of my own search for the "why" I picked up my well-worn copy. And suddenly knew it was the play I wanted to direct, that we would all desperately need to see when (or if) we would ever be shoulder to shoulder laughing again. We would be so thirsty for Jane Wagner's brilliant musings on humanity, the goosebumps and the "awe-robics." And then I met Cecily Strong. Cecily, making her New York debut, is both the obvious comedic descendent of Lily Tomlin and also a totally unique voice and an accomplished, fearless actress." - Leigh Silverman, Director

Tickets for The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe go on sale on November 5, 2021 at theshed.org