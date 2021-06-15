Photos: VERN: OFF-BROADWAY! Opens At The Players Theatre

Vern: Off-Broadway! launched at The Players Theatre main stage for a socially distanced red carpet premiere on Saturday night.

Check out photos below!

In Vern: Off Broadway!, audience suggestions provide the fuel for a fast-paced and hilarious exploration of musical theater tropes - from a Disney-like duet between two inanimate objects to a classic "want song" sung from the point of view of an audience member.

The cast is made up of Rachel Bouton, Mikey Cakes, Julie Feltman, Matt Giroveanu, Katie Hammond, Kiki Mikkelsen, Jeff Scherer and Daniel Tepper. Music direction by Jody Shelton.

Executive produced by Emmy® award winner Jacki Thrapp, Matt Giroveanu and Stephanie Driscoll.

Performances are at the Players Theatre mainstage (174 seats). Future dates include: July 14, July 31 and September 18. Click here to buy tickets.