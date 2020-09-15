Photo Flash: The Billie Holiday Theatre Presents 12 ANGRY MEN... AND WOMEN: THE WEIGHT OF THE WAIT

12 ANGRY MEN... AND WOMEN Featured Lisa Arrindell, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Billy Eugene Jones and more.

The Billie Holiday Theatre presented its mainstage fall 2020 presentation on Saturday, September 12, with 12 Angry Men...and Women: The Weight of the Wait in partnership with The New Press. Performed and streamed live on the New York City's first Black Lives Matter Mural in Bed-Stuy that was organized by The Billie with over 100 visual artists and community members, the show included select stories from the 2012 edition of the acclaimed 12 Angry Men: True Stories of Being a Black Man in America Today, as well as an original story that focuses on the killing of Breonna Taylor. The staged reading and live video broadcast, under the direction of Indira Etwaroo, featured Lisa Arrindell (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Saints & Sinners, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on Broadway), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us, See You Yesterday, Othello), Billy Eugene Jones (A Soldier's Play on Broadway and Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare in the Park), and Wendell Pierce (Death of a Salesman - London, The Wire, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Between the World and Me) with live music by renowned violinist, Daniel Bernard Roumain and a musical overture performed live by a quartet of New York Philharmonic musicians.

12 Angry Men...and Women: The Weight of the Weight will be available on The Billie's YouTube and Facebook platforms, respectively through Tuesday, November 3rd to coincide with Election Day. Additionally, The Billie will host a special watch party for 12 Angry Men...and Women on Thursday, September 24th. The watch party will kick-off with a discussion with social activists and artists at 7PM EST followed by the broadcast of the show at 8PM ET.

STORY CONTRIBUTORS

Paul Butler

Devon Carbardo

King Downing

Richard F.

Nii-Odoi Glover

Kent H.

Matthew Hughey

Alex Landau

Solomon Moore

Joe Morgan

Joshua T. Wiley

Accounts from the family of Breonna Taylor

CREATIVE TEAM

Theatrical Reading and Live Broadcast Director | Indira Etwaroo

Composer and Sound Designer | Daniel Bernard Roumain

Script Arrangement | Arthur Yorinks

Lighting and Projection Designer | Devin Cameron Jewitt

Projection Photos | Hollis King

Props Designer | Jorge Rosario

Costume Designer | Niiamar Felder

Set Designer | Indira Etwaroo

12 Angry Men...and Women will be available on The Billie's YouTube and Facebook platforms, respectively through Tuesday, November 3rd to coincide with Election Day. The Black Lives Matter mural is located on Fulton Street between New York and Brooklyn Avenues and includes 159 names of men, women, and children killed by acts of racially motivated violence.. With the challenges and uncertainty of COVID-19 and the ongoing racial injustices across the nation, The Billie has brought these 12 stories to audiences in the community and online, allowing the Theatre to safely be able to serve its audiences and to continue to explore its foray into virtual storytelling.

