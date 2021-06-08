Photos: See Estelle Parsons, Stephanie Berry, Taylor Reynolds & More at the Virtual 2021 Theatre Women Awards

On Monday, June 7th the League of Professional Theatre Women presented the 2021 Theatre Women Awards, dedicated to promoting the visibility of the theatrical work of women artists, across all genres. Tony Award-winning theatre producer Daryl Roth and playwright Theresa Rebeck (both Co-Chairs of the LPTW Advisory Council) introduced the awards, and spoke about their hopes for the future of the industry, as live theatre returns.

Check out photos below!

The 2021 Theatre Women Awards Virtual Gala honored Estelle Parsons (Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Martha Gehman), Stephanie Berry (Lee Reynolds Award, presented by Melody Brooks), Taylor Reynolds (Lucille Lortel Award presented by Gina Femia), Meghan Finn (Lucille Lortel Visionary Award, presented by Susan Bernfield), Cookie Jordan (Ruth Morley Design Award, presented by Montano Blanco), Sheilah Rae (LPTW Special Award, presented by Joan D. Firestone and Joe Barros), and Mei Ann Teo (Josephine Abady Award, presented by Troy Anthony).