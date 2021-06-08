Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Estelle Parsons, Stephanie Berry, Taylor Reynolds & More at the Virtual 2021 Theatre Women Awards

Tony Award-winning theatre producer Daryl Roth and playwright Theresa Rebeck introduced the awards, and spoke about their hopes for the future of the industry.

Jun. 8, 2021  

On Monday, June 7th the League of Professional Theatre Women presented the 2021 Theatre Women Awards, dedicated to promoting the visibility of the theatrical work of women artists, across all genres. Tony Award-winning theatre producer Daryl Roth and playwright Theresa Rebeck (both Co-Chairs of the LPTW Advisory Council) introduced the awards, and spoke about their hopes for the future of the industry, as live theatre returns.

Check out photos below!

The 2021 Theatre Women Awards Virtual Gala honored Estelle Parsons (Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Martha Gehman), Stephanie Berry (Lee Reynolds Award, presented by Melody Brooks), Taylor Reynolds (Lucille Lortel Award presented by Gina Femia), Meghan Finn (Lucille Lortel Visionary Award, presented by Susan Bernfield), Cookie Jordan (Ruth Morley Design Award, presented by Montano Blanco), Sheilah Rae (LPTW Special Award, presented by Joan D. Firestone and Joe Barros), and Mei Ann Teo (Josephine Abady Award, presented by Troy Anthony).


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Santa Barbara Symphony Develops Free Virtual Programs For Schools & Public During Pandemic
  • Pacific Conservatory Theatre Announces Two Upcoming Summer Performances
  • KONG'S NIGHT OUT Will Be Performed By Main Street Theatre Works This Summer
  • Opera SB Highlights Chrisman Studio Artists In Spring Showcase