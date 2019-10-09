Photo Flash: Inside the Houses On The Moon Theater Company 2019 Amplify Gala

Houses on the Moon Theater Company/HOTM, the acclaimed New York based not-for-profit theatre company with a mission to "dispel ignorance and isolation through the theatrical amplification of unheard voices," held their 7th Annual Gala Fundraiser, "Amplify 2019," on Monday evening, October 7, 2019 at The Cutting Room.

Hosted by past HOTM collaborator, writer, actor and comedian Miles Grose, the evening honored two champions of unheard voices: 5-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Nelle Nugent, and Prison Families Anonymous/Barbara Allan, the recipient of the 2019 Leyton Award. The festivities began at 6:30pm with a cocktail reception, and included an excerpted performance from Shared Sentences, a new work currently in development by the company, and music by jazz guitarist Saul Rubin with his musical friends Ben Patterson (organ) and Russell Carter (drums).

The Gala Host Committee includes Warren Adams, Kevin Benoit, Doug Denoff, Jane Dubin, Jeremy Handelman, Hal Luftig, Laura Parkin, Paul Thomasset, Cheryl Wiesenfeld, Claudia Zahn and Ruth Zowader.





