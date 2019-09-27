Photo Flash: GOOD MORNING NEW YORK Records An Official Cast Album

Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York cast is putting the finishing touches on their highly-anticipated original cast album.

Ten performers - including Two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser and Audie Award winner Barrett Leddy - spent Wednesday afternoon laying down tracks for the album ahead of its release next week.

Cast members include Zach Holden, Christae Evanson, Morgan DeTogne, Jacqueline Keeley, John Vogel, Lexi Rosenblum, Darren Cementina & Therin Morrisey.

Good Morning New York is written by Emmy® award-winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp and co-composed by Thrapp, Jackson Bell and Dylan Adler. The musical comedy puts a spotlight on the behind the scenes culture of local newsrooms. It explores why people work jobs they hate... and what it will take to quit.

The official Off-Broadway cast album will have eleven songs - including fan favorites like "Staten Island Ferry" and "Station."

An album launch concert is October 4, 2019 at Feinstein's 54 Below. The album will be available on Spotify, iTunes and more shortly after.

A five week limited engagement begins January 11, 2020. (Previews January 9 & 10). Tickets for all shows can be purchased at GoodMorningNewYorkMusical.com

The musical is directed by Bridget Greaney, co-composed by Jacklyn Thrapp, Jackson Bell & Dylan Adler, stage managed by Felisha Heng, music direction by Jackson Bell, vocal direction by Reise Hooper, scenic design by Claire James Carroll, lighting design by Olivia Loverde, casting by Margo Cruz.

GOOD MORNING NEW YORK is produced by Jacklyn Thrapp LLC in association with Michael Sgouros, Nicki Gex & Max Azarmehr.





